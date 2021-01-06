Pregnant Joss Stone Talks Anxiety About Giving Birth to First Child: 'What If I Split in Half?'

Joss Stone has some hang-ups about childbirth.

The "Super Duper Love" singer, 33, announced in October that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Cody DaLuz. While appearing on People (the TV show!) last month, Stone joked that she has some slight worries about how things will play out in the delivery room, anxieties she's aired out on her podcast, A Cuppa Happy.

"I was having these moments. ... I remember I woke up one night, and I sat on the edge of the bed, and I said to Cody, 'Oh no,' and I burst into tears," she recalls. "I said, 'I've got to get it out. At some point it has to come out. Now it's in. My God, Jesus. What if I split in half?' You don't read about that."

After squashing those concerns, Stone says her pregnancy has gone well. Her doctors did, however, suggest she be on bed rest, which proved to be a big adjustment for the artist.

"I'm doing fine. I feel all right," says Stone. "The doctor's saying, 'You know, you really need to just not do anything.' I'm like, 'Well, I'm kind of not doing anything.' He's like, 'No, you really actually have to lie down horizontal.' I'm like, 'Oh, I'm not really used to that.' "

"But you know, when you're making a person, I suppose that's what you have to do," the mom-to-be adds. "And I've been running around and stuff, and he's like, 'No, no, no!' So yeah."

Stone shares that she's been "eating everything, literally everything," and that she gets cravings out of the blue.

"The other day, I ate seven oranges in the car ride home from the supermarket," she recalls. "I just got obsessed. I was like, 'I need the vitamin C!' It's mad. It's just the crazy feeling. But it's great. I just have to be chill and keep my baby safe, and then hopefully, everything will be okay."

The singer, whose new single "Walk With Me" is out now, says she had "horrible" morning sickness early in her pregnancy, remembering how she often called her mother with questions and concerns.

"For the first three months, I was on the phone to my mum saying, 'Mum, why didn't you tell me about this? How do people do this more than once?' And she said, 'Well, when you have your second child... ' I'm like, 'Pfft, I don't know,' " she says.

"She goes, 'When you have your second child, you're going to remember this conversation. But in between time, you're going to totally forget, because there's so much love that comes. You don't remember the sickness,' " Stone says of her mom's insight. "And actually, sitting here talking to you right now, I don't really remember it."