Joss Stone and Partner Cody DaLuz Welcome Second Baby, Son Shackleton, Following 'Scary' Labor

Joss Stone is officially a mom of two!

The "Walk with Me" singer and partner Cody DaLuz have welcomed their second baby together, son Shackleton Stoker Daluz, on Sunday, Oct. 18, she announced on Instagram. Baby Shackleton arrived at 7:54 a.m., weighing 9 lbs., 2 oz.

"He's finally here," Stone wrote alongside a video of her and DaLuz detailing the birth. "Just wanted to say hi with our newest addition to the family Shackleton Stoker Daluz. Born at 7:54 am on the 18th of October. What a joy to have him safe and sound in our arms. Thanks for hanging with us through the journey."

Stone revealed that she was in labor for over 30 hours and that her "uterus split" as Shackleton "was a bit big."

"I decided I wanted to have a natural birth… that didn't happen!" Stone said. "He was 9 lbs. and 2 oz., a slight bit bigger than the doctors had [expected]."

"Anyway, so the doctors and nurses at Vanderbilt saved my life and saved his life, they are amazing and we love you guys at Vanderbilt, thank you so much," she added, as DaLuz called the experience "scary" as he thought he might lose Stone and the baby.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple is already parents to daughter Violet Melissa, 21 months. The exciting news comes after Stone suffered a miscarriage in October 2021.

Stone first revealed her pregnancy in an emotional Instagram video in April.

"I have a bit of an announcement to make which is kind of mixed. It's beautiful and not at the same time," she began. "Last year, in October, I lost a baby," she continued, getting teary-eyed. "It was really horrible because it was my baby, and I know that a lot of women go through that. It was just hard."

Joss Stone/Instagram

"I went to the doctor and said, 'Why has this happened?' and he said, 'We don't know why, Joss. These things just happen, just by the luck of the gods. It's not your fault.' I kept pressing him for an answer why, and he didn't know."

Stone said she's being open about the experience because "we shouldn't feel alone, it happens to a lot of women."

"It's a horrible, horrible thing. And it's not something you can get over. It's something that you have to live with," she added.

In 2021, the "Super Duper Love" singer expressed some anxiety around giving birth ahead of welcoming Violet.

While appearing on People (the TV show!) at that time, Stone joked that she had some slight worries about how things would play out in the delivery room, anxieties she aired out on her podcast, A Cuppa Happy.

"I was having these moments. ... I remember I woke up one night, and I sat on the edge of the bed, and I said to Cody, 'Oh no,' and I burst into tears," she recalled. "I said, 'I've got to get it out. At some point it has to come out. Now it's in. My God, Jesus. What if I split in half?' You don't read about that."