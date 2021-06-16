Bringing Up Bates' Josie Bates Welcomes Second Baby Girl Hazel Sloane with Husband Kelton Balka

Baby Bates is here!

Bringing Up Bates star Josie Bates, 21, and husband Kelton Balka welcomed their second child, daughter Hazel Sloane Balka, Bates announced on Instagram Tuesday. Bates and Balka are also parents to daughter Willow Kristy, 22 months.

The newborn was born in the evening on Monday, June 14, a rep for the couple tells PEOPLE. Baby Hazel weighed 6 lbs, 3 oz., and measured 18 inches long at birth.

"After so many months of dreaming about what it would be like as a family of four and anticipating Hazel's arrival, we are so thrilled to finally meet her!" the proud mom writes alongside photos of the couple with the newborn. "The delivery went so smoothly thanks to Dr Brabson's incredible birthing team, our midwife Laura, and the kind nurses at Tenova North Birthing Center. We are so thankful and relieved to have our precious baby girl healthy and here in our arms."

Josie Bates baby Credit: Summer Simmons Photography

"God has answered so many of our prayers throughout this journey, and it was such a tender and emotional experience to finally hold her," Bates continues. "We are enjoying every second of cuddling and bonding with her, but we also cannot wait to introduce Hazel to her big sister Willow! It has been a huge blessing to have family and friends here supporting us and checking on us, sending meals, flowers, and so many prayers! We have felt so much love and our hearts are so full!"

Several of Bates's family members congratulated the new parents in the comments of the post.

"AWWW! 😍🤩💓 She's absolutely perfect!! Congratulations!! Love you guys!" sister-in-law Whitney Bates wrote, later adding, "And you are stunning, @josie_balka 🤩"

Sister Katie Bates replied, "So excited" and "She's perfect 😇😍♥️"

Bates announced in January that she and Balka, 25, were expecting their second child after the mom revealed in September that she suffered a miscarriage.

"Our hearts are filled with gratitude, and we couldn't feel more blessed and more in love with the thought of being parents again!" Bates wrote, sharing a gallery of pictures from a confetti-filled photo shoot.

"2020 was a difficult year for everyone, and it was especially difficult for our little family after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage in August," she continued. "It seemed to be a tumultuous and trying year for all, but our faith that God is ultimately our source of comfort and joy, gave us hope that brighter days are ahead. We couldn't be more excited to share that we have our rainbow due in June!"

One month later, the reality star shared that she and Balka were expecting another girl and had already picked out a name.

"It's a GIRL!!! 💓 Our hearts are overflowing with joy as we are anxiously waiting to meet our little Hazel Sloane!" she announced, revealing the name that they chose for their second child.

Bates continued, "Willow has been running around the house saying 'Sister, sister, sister' for the past few weeks, and I can't stop thinking about how much fun it's going to be to see the friendship they're going to create over the years."

Bates and Balka got married in October 2018 during an outdoor ceremony overlooking the Tennessee mountains.

They announced that they were expecting their first child together the following February.