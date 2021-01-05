Josie Bates Is Pregnant! Bringing Up Bates' Star Expecting Baby Five Months After Miscarriage

Josie Bates feels "blessed" to be expecting a rainbow baby!

The 21-year-old Bringing Up Bates star announced on Instagram Tuesday that she is pregnant and "SOO excited to become a family of four" in June. Bates and husband Kelton Balka are already parents to daughter Willow Kristy, 17 months, and the mom revealed in September that she suffered a miscarriage.

"Our hearts are filled with gratitude, and we couldn't feel more blessed and more in love with the thought of being parents again!" Bates writes, sharing a gallery of pictures from a confetti-filled photoshoot.

"2020 was a difficult year for everyone, and it was especially difficult for our little family after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage in August," she continues. "It seemed to be a tumultuous and trying year for all, but our faith that God is ultimately our source of comfort and joy, gave us hope that brighter days are ahead. We couldn't be more excited to share that we have our rainbow due in June!"

"Though there are still fears, concerns, and uncertainties, we are taking extra precautions and praying diligently for the safety of our new little one," adds Bates. "So far, we are all healthy and Baby is developing perfectly. We are overjoyed to end 2020 with such happy news and are beyond thrilled to become a family of four early summer!"

In September, Bates revealed on Instagram that she had suffered a miscarriage, explaining that she and Balka were "over the moon" to be expecting a sibling for Willow in March 2021 but found out during an ultrasound appointment that they had lost the baby.

"Sometimes you have to walk through experiences you never thought you would have to. This has been a very difficult time for our little family," wrote Bates, sharing two photos of herself and Balka on the beach.

"We were filled with anticipation as we began to dream of what it would be like as a family of four and for Willow to have a little playmate," she added. "We surprised our family and friends with the news at Willow's one year old birthday party! Already, my heart felt an unexplainable amount of excitement!"

"Sadly, when I went for a recent ultrasound, we were heartbroken to hear our precious baby had gone to be with Jesus," she continued. "Our hearts have been completely broken. I've never experienced the type of pain and loss that I've had these past weeks. There is an empty spot in our hearts and in our home."

Bates went on to say that she and her husband "know God has a purpose for" their baby's "short life," even though the grieving parents "never got to see our baby face to face or hold its tiny hand."

"In spite of our grieving, we have peace in knowing that our little baby is in heaven with Kelton's sweet mom," she said, referencing her mother-in-law, who died when Balka was 13, while giving birth to her fifth child.

Bates and Balka, 25, tied the knot in October 2018 during an outdoor ceremony overlooking the Tennessee mountains. They announced their first child on the way the following February.