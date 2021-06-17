Josie Bates Says Newborn Daughter Hazel Is in NICU with Jaundice Related to 'Rare Blood Condition'

Josie Bates is giving a health update on her baby girl two days after giving birth.

On Wednesday, the Bringing Up Bates star, 21, shared on Instagram that her daughter Hazel Sloane, whom she welcomed with husband Kelton Balka on Monday, is in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit after developing a "type of jaundice" related to a "rare blood condition."

"Routine bloodwork in the first trimester revealed that Hazel's pregnancy was complicated by an exceedingly rare blood condition, unlike anything the doctors had seen before. Basically, for reasons unknown and possibly as a result of our previous miscarriage, Josie's blood and Hazel's were fighting against each other," Bates explains. "We consulted with specialists, prayed, and put our tiny daughter's life in His loving hands. God answered prayers, she overcame odds, & all tests began to be overwhelmingly reassuring."

"However, shortly after her birth, she began to show signs that her body needed extra help due to complications from her condition," she continues. "She developed a type of jaundice unique to her situation, & we transported to the Children's Hospital NICU in the early hours of the morning, where she is being monitored by teams of highly skilled doctors and nurses."

The reality star, who is also mom to daughter Willow Kristy, 22 months, says that the newborn is "stable in every other way" but continues to require "supportive care to help bring down her bilirubin levels, while her body slowly removes the antibodies fighting against her blood."

"We praise God for his mercies & pray that her condition remains stable and continues to improve. We covet your prayers with us & are so grateful for the love and community that surrounds us here," she concludes the post.

The newborn was born in the evening on Monday, a rep for the couple told PEOPLE. Baby Hazel weighed 6 lbs, 3 oz., and measured 18 inches long at birth.

"After so many months of dreaming about what it would be like as a family of four and anticipating Hazel's arrival, we are so thrilled to finally meet her!" the proud mom wrote alongside photos of the couple with the newborn on Instagram. "The delivery went so smoothly thanks to Dr Brabson's incredible birthing team, our midwife Laura, and the kind nurses at Tenova North Birthing Center. We are so thankful and relieved to have our precious baby girl healthy and here in our arms."

"God has answered so many of our prayers throughout this journey, and it was such a tender and emotional experience to finally hold her," Bates continued. "We are enjoying every second of cuddling and bonding with her, but we also cannot wait to introduce Hazel to her big sister Willow! It has been a huge blessing to have family and friends here supporting us and checking on us, sending meals, flowers, and so many prayers! We have felt so much love and our hearts are so full!"

Bates announced in January that she and Balka, 25, were expecting their second child after the mom revealed in September that she suffered a miscarriage. "Our hearts are filled with gratitude, and we couldn't feel more blessed and more in love with the thought of being parents again!" Bates wrote, sharing a gallery of pictures from a confetti-filled photo shoot.

One month later, the reality star shared that she and Balka were expecting another girl and had already picked out a name.