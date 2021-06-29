Josie Bates' Daughter Willow, 23 Months, Meets Newborn Sister Hazel Sloane: 'My Heart Is Exploding'

Willow meets Hazel!

Over the weekend, Josie Bates shared photos and video from the sweet moment her older daughter, 23-month-old Willow Kristy, met her newborn baby sister Hazel Sloane, who arrived June 14. In the video, Willow shows affection for her new sibling, hugging and kissing her as the proud parents look on.

The Bringing Up Bates star, who shares her girls with husband Kelton Balka, captioned the gallery on Instagram, "Willow meets baby Hazel for the first time 💕 Swipe to see the most precious video. My heart is exploding 💓."

A week prior to sharing the sweet moment, Bates documented the day she got to bring home Hazel after a stay in the neonatal intensive care unit for jaundice and a rare blood condition they encountered during pregnancy.

In the June 21 post, she wrote, "Baby Hazel is going home!! We are praising Jesus for so many answered prayers, and we're so thankful to be taking a healthy baby home today! We will forever be indebted to the incredible team of doctors who cared for our baby and the precious nurses who became friends. They truly are angels."

"... We are overflowing with joy and so excited for Willow to meet her baby sister!"

Josie bates kids Credit: Josie bates / instagram

Bates announced in January that she and Balka, who got married in October 2018, were expecting their second child after the mom revealed in September that she suffered a miscarriage.

"Our hearts are filled with gratitude, and we couldn't feel more blessed and more in love with the thought of being parents again!" Bates wrote, sharing a gallery of pictures from a confetti-filled photoshoot.