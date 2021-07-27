Bachelorette Alum Josiah Graham Welcomes 'Perfect' Baby Boy Christian Samuel: 'Best Day of My Life'

Josiah Graham and his wife Donna first announced their pregnancy news in March, sharing with fans that they would be having a son

Welcome to the world!

The Bachelorette alum Josiah Graham and his wife Donna welcomed their first baby, son Christian Samuel Graham, on Thursday, July 22, they announced on Instagram.

"July 22, 2021 was the best day of my life. You're perfect," the new dad (who was a contestant on Rachel Lindsay's season back in 2017) wrote, sharing sweet photos of the newborn.

In her post, Donna said they have been "relishing in the little miracle that is our son," whom she also called "by far my greatest gift."

"@attorneyjosiah thank you for choosing me. For choosing me to be your wife, and mother to your children. I have reached a place in my life where I want for nothing. My heart is full and that is because of you," she continued. "We only get one life, and I could not ask for anything more in a partner to share this life with. You are a blessing. You are my best friend. I love you more and more everyday."

"Thank you everyone for all of the well wishes in welcoming the littlest and loveliest new member to our family," the new mom added.

The lawyer and his wife first announced their pregnancy news in March, sharing with fans that they would be having a baby boy. "First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the prince to complete his parents 💙👨‍👩‍👦. We can't wait to meet our baby boy! #BabyGraham #ItsABoy #Summer2021," Graham captioned a photo of himself cradling his wife's baby bump as they smiled at the time.

Graham popped the question to Donna in December 2019. In August, the former Bachelorette star, who works as a personal injury and medical malpractice attorney, shared on Instagram that he and Donna bought their first house together.

"Super grateful to have purchased our first home! New Chapter. New memories. New home. Grateful," he wrote at the time.