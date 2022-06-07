Joshua Jackson Stops Interview to Say Hello to Daughter: 'First Time She's Watching Me on TV'

Joshua Jackson gave a special shoutout during his Today show appearance!

On Tuesday, the actor, 43, joined the 3rd hour of Today with his Dr. Death costar Christian Slater during which he paused the interview to say a brief hello to his 2-year-old daughter watching at home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After chatting about his time on Dawson's Creek, Jackson asked if he could quickly stop the conversation to give his shoutout.

"If I can for one second. This is the first time my daughter is watching me on TV. So if I can just say, 'Hi baby. Daddy loves you. I'll be home tonight!' " he says, waving at the camera.

Asked to share the toddler's name, Jackson tells co-host Dylan Dreyer, "We don't say the name just because there's a lot of crazies out there."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attend the "Queen & Slim" Premiere in Hollywood, California Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

"How old is she?" Dreyer went on to ask.

"She's 25 months, as she's happy to tell you," Jackson says with a smile.

Last summer, the actor spoke about being a first-time dad to his little girl, whom he shares with wife Jodie Turner-Smith, and confirmed "all the clichés are true" about becoming a parent.

"It's amazing. It is amazing," Jackson said on an episode of SiriusXM's Jess Cagle. "My first, obviously, and she's just a little bundle of joy every day."

The Fringe alum continued, "It's just this amazing thing where all the clichés are true. I mean, all of them, they're like, 'Oh, you'll never experience love like this.' That's true. And 'You think you're in love with them when they first arrive, but you have no idea how much deeper it gets all the time.' That's absolutely true."