Joshua Jackson Says Wife Jodie Turner-Smith's Due Date Is 'Tomorrow': 'It's a Bit Stressful'

It looks like Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith will welcome their baby very soon!

Jackson, 41, opened up about his wife’s due date during a video interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday.

When asked how Turner-Smith, 33, is doing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as they’re both “expecting a baby very soon,” the Little Fires Everywhere star replied, “We are! Like tomorrow, kind of.”

“Obviously, it’s a bit stressful right now and we’re just trying to figure out how to be smart about being quarantined,” he continued. “The medical system right now is a little bit difficult, so we’re figuring it out day by day.”

Jackson added, “But she’s healthy and the baby’s healthy, so that’s important.”

As this will be Jackson and Turner-Smith’s first child together, the actor said he consulted with Little Fires Everywhere costars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington — who are both mothers — on parenting advice.

“Both of them were incredibly helpful,” he said, explaining that “both of them are not just actresses, but they run their own companies. They’re both mothers. They’ve integrated their family life and their professional life in a way that seems very healthy.”

While Jackson said on GMA that Turner-Smith’s due date is very soon, he told Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday that the baby will likely come in early April instead.

“We are in the very, very home stretch,” the Dawson’s Creek alum said. “Everybody tells us that the first baby’s late so we’re probably 10ish days away.”

PEOPLE confirmed in December that Jackson and Turner-Smith had tied the knot, after the couple stepped out wearing rings the previous month and appeared to pick up a marriage license in Beverly Hills, California, in August.

The duo first sparked romance rumors after being spotted together grabbing lunch — and holding hands — in November 2018.

In a March 12 interview with Access, Jackson revealed that he and the Queen & Slim actress “met at a charity event for the Parkland kids.” They found out that they would be having their first child when they took the pregnancy test together.

“Mother Nature kind of told us. We found out together,” said Jackson. “We kind of had an inkling, [because] cycles change.”

Earlier this month, Turner-Smith confirmed that she and Jackson would be having a baby girl, sharing the sweet news on International Women’s Day with a video of their unborn daughter “dancing” around in her stomach.

Jackson told Access he had a hunch it would be a girl before it was confirmed by doctors. “My family doesn’t really have boys, so I knew,” he quipped, revealing that his extended brood was “85 to 90 percent female.”

