Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith Shows Off Baby Bump While Stepping Out with Husband Joshua Jackson  

Jodie Turner-Smith has got the glow!

The Queen and Slim actress, 33, showed off her baby bump in a sleeveless skin-tight dress as she stepped out with husband Joshua Jackson in Los Angeles on Monday.

Turner-Smith paired her look with some black sunglasses and a Gucci Ophidia Small GG Flora Shoulder Bag, while her husband, 41, wore a purple long sleeve t-shirt and light wash jeans.

The actors — who tied the knot last month after picking up a marriage license in August — made their first major appearance as a married couple on Friday when they attended W Magazine‘s Best Performances pre-Golden Globes party at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Turner-Smith is featured in the publication’s upcoming issue where she reveals that she had a teenage crush on Jackson.

“Jackson was extra attentive to his wife Turner-Smith as he escorted her around the party,” a source later told PEOPLE.

Turner-Smith looked chic in a long-sleeve cream belted dress with a high collar. She paired the gown with a black studded purse and strappy shoes. Jackson opted for a sleek dark blue suit with a white undershirt and no tie for the event.

The couple’s appearance came shortly after their holiday vacation together in Jamaica, where Jackson captured a revealing photo of his wife standing on the shore completely naked.

“Happy New Year & Happy New Decade 🥳🙌🏿💫🎉💞 the last 10 years have been quite the ride!!! i laughed, i cried, and, most importantly, I LEARNED. keep going,” Turner-Smith wrote alongside the sexy shot.

The actress added, “May we all see that our wildest dreams *continue* to come true ✨✨✨” with the hashtags #LiveFootageOfMeInMyElement and #ItsNotAThirstTrapIfYourManTakesThePhoto.

Turner-Smith shared the post nearly two weeks after she and Jackson were spotted grocery shopping and grabbing lunch in Los Angeles.

A source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE on Dec. 20 that they had recently wed.

The Affair star and Turner-Smith first sparked romance rumors after grabbing lunch — and holding hands — in November 2018.

In August, Turner-Smith made their relationship Instagram official. And in November, the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple while attending the premiere of Turner-Smith’s film Queen & Slim in Los Angeles.