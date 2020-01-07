Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith Shows Off Baby Bump While Stepping Out with Husband Joshua Jackson  

The couple secretly tied the knot last month after picking up a marriage license in August

By Claudia Harmata
January 07, 2020 03:30 PM

Jodie Turner-Smith has got the glow!

The Queen and Slim actress, 33, showed off her baby bump in a sleeveless skin-tight dress as she stepped out with husband Joshua Jackson in Los Angeles on Monday.

Turner-Smith paired her look with some black sunglasses and a Gucci Ophidia Small GG Flora Shoulder Bag, while her husband, 41, wore a purple long sleeve t-shirt and light wash jeans. 

The actors — who tied the knot last month after picking up a marriage license in August — made their first major appearance as a married couple on Friday when they attended W Magazine‘s Best Performances pre-Golden Globes party at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner Smith
MEGA

RELATED: Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Attend Pre-Golden Globes Party: ‘He Was Extra Attentive’ to Her

Turner-Smith is featured in the publication’s upcoming issue where she reveals that she had a teenage crush on Jackson.

“Jackson was extra attentive to his wife Turner-Smith as he escorted her around the party,” a source later told PEOPLE.

Turner-Smith looked chic in a long-sleeve cream belted dress with a high collar. She paired the gown with a black studded purse and strappy shoes. Jackson opted for a sleek dark blue suit with a white undershirt and no tie for the event.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson
Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

The couple’s appearance came shortly after their holiday vacation together in Jamaica, where Jackson captured a revealing photo of his wife standing on the shore completely naked.

“Happy New Year & Happy New Decade 🥳🙌🏿💫🎉💞 the last 10 years have been quite the ride!!! i laughed, i cried, and, most importantly, I LEARNED. keep going,” Turner-Smith wrote alongside the sexy shot.

The actress added, “May we all see that our wildest dreams *continue* to come true ✨✨✨” with the hashtags #LiveFootageOfMeInMyElement and #ItsNotAThirstTrapIfYourManTakesThePhoto.

RELATED: Jodie Turner-Smith Reveals Her First Teen Crush Was None Other Than Her Husband Joshua Jackson

Turner-Smith shared the post nearly two weeks after she and Jackson were spotted grocery shopping and grabbing lunch in Los Angeles.

A source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE on Dec. 20 that they had recently wed.

The Affair star and Turner-Smith first sparked romance rumors after grabbing lunch — and holding hands — in November 2018.

In August, Turner-Smith made their relationship Instagram official. And in November, the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple while attending the premiere of Turner-Smith’s film Queen & Slim in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.