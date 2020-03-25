Joshua Jackson and Pregnant Wife Jodie Turner-Smith 'Managing Stress' During Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Joshua Jackson and his wife Jodie Turner-Smith are doing what they can to stay calm while staying home during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Little Fires Everywhere star, 41, appeared via video feed on Wednesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, where he revealed that he and Turner-Smith — who is pregnant with their first child, due any day now — were hunkered down in their California home and “managing the stress just like everybody else.”

“We’re just trying to figure out on a moment to moment basis how to get through this with our sanity,” Jackson said, adding that they had taken to playing board games to pass the time. “We’re in the board game stage now. We did a lot, a lot, a lot of binge watching last week, so now … we’ve moved our way through Monopoly. Now it’s actually Jenga. Jenga’s the thing!”

Jackson added that both he and Turner-Smith were “a little competitive too,” and that Jenga had exposed some truths about himself.

“Jenga’s great. It really brings out some ugliness in people,” he joked, pointing to himself and laughing.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Joshua Jackson and Sophie Turner-Smith Dave Benett/Getty

RELATED: Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith Bares Her Baby Bump in the Sunshine Ahead of Due Date

This will be both Jackson and Turner-Smith’s first child. Jackson had previously hinted she was due at the end of the month, but said on Live with Kelly and Ryan that the baby will likely come in early April.

“We are in the very, very home stretch,” said Jackson. “Everybody tells us that the first baby’s late so we’re probably 10ish days away.”

“She’s physically fine and the baby is physically fine so the important things are all good,” he underlined. “We’re just figuring out how to deal with interacting with doctors and hospitals right now…”

Just on Sunday, Turner-Smith shared a picture of her baby belly to her Instagram Stories, shot as she soaked up the sun while lounging on a wicker seat near a pool in her backyard.

Set to Roy Ayers’ “Everybody Loves the Sunshine,” the photo was preceded by a video of blue skies and palm trees, with a light breeze rustling the leaves.

“Have a beautiful day from wherever you are practicing social distancing,” Turner-Smith wrote atop the clip, later posting a Story imploring others to “please [not] crowd beaches & hiking trails.”

Image zoom Jodie Turner-Smith Jodie Turner-Smith/Instagram

Image zoom Jodie Turner-Smith’s Instagram Story Jodie Turner-Smith/Instagram

PEOPLE confirmed in December that Jackson and Turner-Smith had tied the knot, after the couple stepped out wearing rings the previous month and appeared to pick up a marriage license in Beverly Hills, California, in August.

The Affair actor and Turner-Smith first sparked romance rumors after being spotted together grabbing lunch — and holding hands — in November 2018.

In a March 12 interview with Access, Jackson revealed that he and Turner-Smith “met at a charity event for the Parkland kids.” They found out that they would be having their first child when they took the pregnancy test together.

“Mother Nature kind of told us. We found out together,” said Jackson. “We kind of had an inkling, [because] cycles change.”

RELATED VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon & Joshua Jackson Get Mini Cruel Intentions Reunion on Little Fires Everywhere

RELATED: Joshua Jackson and Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Relax and Enjoy His New Show Little Fires Everywhere

Earlier this month, Turner-Smith confirmed that she and Jackson would be having a baby girl, sharing the sweet news on International Women’s Day with a video of their unborn daughter “dancing” around in her stomach.

Jackson told Access he had a hunch it would be a girl before it was confirmed by doctors. “My family doesn’t really have boys, so I knew,” he quipped, revealing that his extended brood was “85 to 90 percent female.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO and local public health departments, and visit our coronavirus hub.