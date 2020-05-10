Joshua Jackson Celebrates 'Powerful' Wife Jodie Turner-Smith's First Mother's Day

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith welcomed their first child together last month

Joshua Jackson has a special message for his wife Jodie Turner-Smith.

On Sunday, the Little Fires Everywhere star shared a heartfelt Mother's Day tribute on Instagram to Turner-Smith, with whom he welcomed a baby girl last month.

"Dear Jodie, On this most special of mothers days I want to thank you for the being the light that you are," Jackson, 41, wrote. "For the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb. For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world."

"I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments," he continued. "Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived. The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but."

Jackson went on to thank Turner-Smith, 33, "for making me a father" and "for trusting me enough to embark on this journey together."

"I am humbled more and more every day by that," the Dawson's Creek alum added. "I love you. I love seeing you enter the pantheon of mothers. And I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy you have blessed the world with."

Image zoom Joshua Jackson (L) and Jodie Turner-Smith Joe Scarnici/Getty

Reps for Jackson and Turner-Smith confirmed to PEOPLE on April 21 they had welcomed their first child together. “Both mother and baby are happy and healthy,” their reps said.

Two days later, the British actress celebrated the baby news on Twitter as well. "I’m a mother!" she excitedly wrote, later thanking her fans for the outpouring of well wishes and congratulations.

One week after giving birth, the new mom shared a selfie on Instagram to update her fans on how she's holding up.

"Mum = Milk factory till further notice," the Queen & Slim star joked on her Instagram Story while wearing a black nursing bra. She also showed off a new necklace she received from Ariel Gordon Jewelry that reads "PARENT" in gold lettering.

Image zoom Jodie Turner-Smith/Instagram

PEOPLE confirmed in December 2019 that Jackson and Turner-Smith had tied the knot after the couple stepped out wearing rings the previous month and appeared to pick up a marriage license in August.

The couple then revealed their pregnancy news when they stepped out together in Los Angeles in January, as the actress showed off her bump in a form-fitting dress.

Two months later, on International Women’s Day, Turner-Smith announced they would be having a daughter. “Favourite moments with baby,” the actress captioned an Instagram video that showed her stomach moving as her daughter kicked around inside.“Can you see her dancing in there? Every time I try to record she stops.”

Jackson went on to share that he always had a hunch their child would be a girl. “My family doesn’t really have boys, so I knew,” he quipped during a March interview with Access, revealing that his extended brood was “85 to 90 percent female.”