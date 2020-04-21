She's Here! Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Welcome a Daughter

Image zoom Dave Benett/Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson‘s daughter has arrived!

The Queen & Slim actress, 33, and the Little Fires Everywhere star, 41, have welcomed their first child together, reps for the couple confirm to PEOPLE exclusively.

“Both mother and baby are happy and healthy,” their reps tell PEOPLE.

Shortly before announcing the birth of their daughter, Turner-Smith reflected on her “fantastic voyage” into motherhood, while showing off her baby bump while posing nude.

“A fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation,” she wrote on Instagram recently. “I will never forget how this felt and now won’t soon forget how it looked.”

PEOPLE confirmed in December that Jackson and Turner-Smith had tied the knot, after the couple stepped out wearing rings the previous month and appeared to pick up a marriage license in August.

The couple first revealed their pregnancy news when they stepped out together in Los Angeles in January, as the actress showed off her bump in a form-fitting dress.

Two months later, on International Women’s Day, Turner-Smith announced that they would be having a daughter.

“Favourite moments with baby,” the actress captioned an Instagram video that showed her stomach moving as her daughter kicked around inside. “Can you see her dancing in there? Every time I try to record she stops.”

Jackson went on to reveal that he always had a hunch their child would be a girl. “My family doesn’t really have boys, so I knew,” he quipped during a March interview with Access, revealing that his extended brood was “85 to 90 percent female.”

As their due date approached, Jackson opened up about what it was like to be expecting a child amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

“Obviously, it’s a bit stressful right now and we’re just trying to figure out how to be smart about being quarantined,” he said during a video interview with Good Morning America. “The medical system right now is a little bit difficult, so we’re figuring it out day by day.”

“But she’s healthy and the baby’s healthy, so that’s important,” he added.

In another video interview, the actor shared that the pair were hunkered down in their California home and “managing the stress just like everybody else.”

“We’re just trying to figure out on a moment to moment basis how to get through this with our sanity,” he said during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. “We’re in the board game stage now. We did a lot, a lot, a lot of binge watching last week, so now … we’ve moved our way through Monopoly. Now it’s actually Jenga. Jenga’s the thing!”

The Affair actor and Turner-Smith first sparked romance rumors after being spotted together grabbing lunch — and holding hands — in November 2018.

Turner-Smith went on to make their relationship Instagram official in August 2019, and that November, the pair made their red carpet debut as a couple while attending the premiere of Turner-Smith’s film Queen & Slim in Los Angeles.