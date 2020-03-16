Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith and Husband Joshua Jackson Step Out Two Weeks Before Baby's Due Date

Image zoom Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Dean/Rachpoot/MEGA

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are getting close to welcoming their baby girl into the world.

On Saturday, the couple was spotted stepping out for a family brunch with Jackson’s mom, Fiona Jackson, and Turner-Smith’s brother, Brandon Smith, in Los Angeles.

The pregnant Queen & Slim actress, 33, and Dawson’s Creek alum, 41, were photographed sharing a sweet smooch during their outing.

Turner-Smith kept her baby bump somewhat concealed with a long flowy pink dress and fluffy oversized coat. Meanwhile, her husband opted for a pink Champion hoodie and a pair of black joggers.

Jodie Turner-Smith (R) and Joshua Jackson

The couple’s outing came days after Jackson revealed Turner-Smith’s due date while speaking to Access in a Thursday interview surrounding his new miniseries Little Fires Everywhere, which premieres Wednesday on Hulu.

“We’re 19 days away, so I’m kind of out of time for sympathy weight,” he joked to the outlet. “The only odd craving [she has had during her pregnancy], and it only really lasted for two days, was an Oreo milkshake. She woke up one morning and was like, ‘I need an Oreo milkshake right now.’ “

The soon-to-be dad also opened up about when they found out that they would be having their first child together, telling Access that they took the pregnancy test together.

“Mother Nature kind of told us. We found out together,” he explained. “We kind of had an inkling, [because] cycles change.”

“This is the most joyous moment, literally the most joyous of my life,” Jackson added. “She was working out of town and I asked her to hold off on taking the test so we could do it together. So we found out together.”

Earlier this month, Turner-Smith confirmed that she and Jackson would be having a baby girl, sharing the sweet news on International Women’s Day with a video of their unborn daughter “dancing” around in her stomach.

Jackson told Access he had a hunch it would be a girl before it was confirmed by doctors. “My family doesn’t really have boys, so I knew,” he quipped, revealing that his extended brood was “85 to 90 percent female.”

“It was more about [Jodie’s] curiosity than anything,” he added of finding out the sex before their due date.