Joshua Jackson and Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for BAFTAs: 'Never Felt More Beautiful'

Joshua Jackson (L) and Jodie Turner-Smith Dave Benett/Getty

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith just had one of their last date nights as a family of two.

The spouses stepped out together at the 2020 BAFTA Awards on Sunday in London, where Turner-Smith, 33, showed off her baby bump underneath a glamorous sparkly yellow Gucci gown with a halter neckline. Jackson, 41, looked dashing in a classic black tuxedo.

“I’ve never felt more beautiful, i will never ever forget this moment, and i look forward to showing this to my baby angel years from now 🥰,” the mom-to-be captioned three images of herself in the gown on Instagram.

During the evening, she shared another photo to Twitter and hilariously wrote, “Any way, the #BAFTAs are not yet over but this pregnant lady has to leave because if i don’t eat every 2.5hrs i turn into florence pugh from the 3rd act of midsommar — highly emotional & very likely to let my man get sewn into a bear costume and burnt alive.”

The Affair actor retweeted his wife’s post, adding a side-eyes emoji for commentary.

The Queen & Slim actress seems to have revealed the sex of the couple’s baby on the way during a Friday appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

According to E! News, Turner-Smith — who bared her baby bump below a black cropped top during her visit to the show alongside Margot Robbie, Jim Carrey and her Queen & Slim costar Daniel Kaluuya — let the news out while joking with Carrey, 58, and the host.

“So glad I could be here while you’re crowning,” Carrey joked, to which Turner-Smith replied, “I think she’s bored,” seeming to convey the baby is a girl.

“There’s been no kicking,” she added after Norton, 56, and Carrey asked about the baby’s activity.

In an interview with the Sunday Times published last month, Turner-Smith opened up about her relationship with the former Dawson’s Creek actor and revealed they’re considering raising their baby elsewhere.

“The racial dynamics over here are fraught. White supremacy is overt. It’s the reason I don’t want to raise my kids here,” she told the publication, adding, “I don’t want my kids to grow up doing active shooter drills at school.”

As to where they’ll possibly go?

“England has gone off the rails,” the British actress said, “so I was thinking maybe Canada.” (Jackson was born in Vancouver, British Columbia.)