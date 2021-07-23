“She's just a little bundle of joy every day,” Joshua Jackson said of his daughter, 15 months, whom he shares with wife Jodie Turner-Smith

Joshua Jackson Gushes About the 'Amazing' Aspects of Parenting: 'All the Clichés Are True'

Joshua Jackson is relishing in the joys of fatherhood!

The first-time dad, 43, spoke about parenting his daughter, 15 months — whom he shares with wife Jodie Turner-Smith — in a recent interview and confirmed "all the clichés are true" about becoming a parent.

"It's amazing. It is amazing," Jackson said on Friday's episode of SiriusXM's Jess Cagle. "My first, obviously, and she's just a little bundle of joy every day."

The Dawson's Creek alum continued, "It's just this amazing thing where all the clichés are true. I mean, all of them, they're like, 'Oh, you'll never experience love like this.' That's true. And 'You think you're in love with them when they first arrive, but you have no idea how much deeper it gets all the time.' That's absolutely true."

"As she starts to come alive and really experience the world and her natural curiosity, and she's so fearless, it's just the most incredible thing to watch," he gushed.

Jackson is also a big sucker for cuddles with his baby.

jodie Turner-Smith Credit: jodie Turner-Smith/instagram

"Sometimes she just wants a hug and your heart falls out of your chest because you're like, 'Aw,'" the first-time parent explained.

Jackson and Turner-Smith, 34, welcomed their daughter in April 2020. The couple wed in 2019 after first being linked in 2018.

Gushing about their relationship, the Queen and Slim star told PEOPLE earlier this year, "I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving."

"We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being," she shared.

Turner-Smith added, while laughing, "We high five each other all the time about how great we chose. We're like, 'You did a great job choosing,' and then we're like, 'Yeah, you too.' "

Earlier this week, her husband revealed the actress was actually the one to propose.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson | Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

"She asked me, yeah, on New Year's Eve," Jackson confirmed while appearing on The Tonight Show Monday. "We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her."