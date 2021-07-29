Joshua Jackson Bought 'Simple' Childhood Home Where Baby Daughter Now Sleeps in His Old Bedroom

"There was a mural of a dragon on the wall in that room that I couldn't believe was still there, years later," Joshua Jackson says of artwork that was still in his childhood bedroom years after he'd left

Joshua Jackson is reflecting on his own childhood while discussing his goals as a new parent.

The Dr. Death star, 43, and wife Jodie Turner-Smith share a baby girl, whose arrival PEOPLE confirmed in April 2020. Speaking with MR PORTER magazine, Jackson opens up about his complicated relationship with his own father and how purchasing his childhood home back in 2001 helped him heal.

Jackson was born in Vancouver but raised in Topanga, California, until he was 8, and he then, after his parents divorced, moved back to Canada. Currently living in his Topanga childhood home, his daughter now sleeps in his one-time bedroom.

"There was a mural of a dragon on the wall in that room that I couldn't believe was still there, years later. The owner [who sold him the house] said, 'I knew it meant a lot to somebody and that they were going to come back for it some day,' " says Jackson.

He said of buying the house, "My father unfortunately was not a good father or a husband and exited the scene, but that house in Topanga was where everything felt simple, so it was a very healing thing for me to do."

Jackson tells the magazine that becoming a dad has shifted his perspective in "every possible way," explaining, "It's 100 percent changed how I approach my work and my life. That has been made so clear to me in this past year. For me to feel good about what I'm doing day to day, my family has to be the central focus."

"There are plenty of things left for me to do, but now the thing that gets me excited is experiencing the world through my daughter's eyes," The Affair actor continues. "I can't wait to take her scuba diving. I can't wait to take her skiing. I can't wait to read a great book with her."