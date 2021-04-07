Broadway Star Joshua Henry, Wife Cathryn Welcome Twins Max and Leo: 'Good Times Ahead'

Joshua Henry's family grew by two!

The Broadway star, 36, and his wife Cathryn welcomed twins Max and Leo Henry on Sunday, March 21, he announced on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself and his wife holding their newborns.

"Max and Leo Henry came into our lives on 3/21/21🙌🏿 Cathryn is my hero and I couldn't be more in awe of her. Everyone is healthy, love is all around and we are living that growth life ❤️," he wrote. "Thank you for all the love and encouraging words/prayers as we go on this new adventure. Good times ahead ☀️ #GodIsGood 👶🏽👶🏽"

In another post, Henry shared a throwback of himself holding his firstborn, son Samson Peter, now 3, in the hospital along with another shot of himself holding both his new additions. "2018 Samson 2021 Max and Leo Always had that 🔥 now I got more fuel 💪🏿 #Blessed #Limitless," he wrote.

Cathryn, in the comment section, joked, "My baby daddy be aging like fine wine 🔥... next time it's gonna be triplets 😍 😍😍 (KIDDING!)"

Henry announced the pregnancy news on Instagram in October, sharing a photo of their son. The picture showed Samson sitting on a staircase, flanked by two identical plush baby dolls, wearing a shirt that reads "BIG BRO OF TWINS."

"THAT. GROWTH. LIFE. 🤗 @cathenry101 and I are adding TWO more to our little trio next year and taking on a whole new adventure. TWINS!!" the Hamilton and Carousel actor/singer wrote at the time. "Samson is going to be the best big brother."

"I can't even begin to explain the joy I feel in my heart ♥️," Henry continued. "We can't wait to hold them, and couldn't be more grateful that God has granted us this moment. 🙏🏿"

Henry and his wife celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on Oct. 20, which he marked with a throwback snapshot of the couple in the hospital with Samson after his birth in March 2018.