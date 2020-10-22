Broadway Star Joshua Henry and Wife Cathryn Expecting Twins: 'Biggest Announcement I've Made'

"I can't even begin to explain the joy I feel in my heart," Joshua Henry wrote in his Thursday Instagram announcement

Joshua Henry's family Carousel is spinning out two more members!

The Broadway star, 36, announced on Instagram Thursday that he and his wife Cathryn are expecting twins to make their family one of five.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Henry spilled the exciting news with a photo of the couple's 2½-year-old son Samson Peter. The picture showed Samson sitting on a staircase, flanked by two identical plush baby dolls and wearing a shirt that proclaimed, "BIG BRO OF TWINS."

"THAT. GROWTH. LIFE.🤗 @cathenry101 and I are adding TWO more to our little trio next year and taking on a whole new adventure. TWINS!!" the actor and singer wrote. "Samson is going to be the best big brother."

"I can't even begin to explain the joy I feel in my heart ♥️," Henry continued. "We can't wait to hold them, and couldn't be more grateful that God has granted us this moment. 🙏🏿"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Joshua Henry (R) and wife Cathryn Walter McBride/Getty

The proud dad-to-be also shared the post to his Instagram Story, writing, "The biggest announcement I've made in my life — no exaggeration!"

Various members of the theater community offered their congratulations in the comments, like Amber Iman, who starred alongside Henry as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds in the first national tour of Hamilton in 2017. (Henry played lead Aaron Burr.)

"I'm only babysitting Samson. Y'all are on your own with the doublemint twins 😂🖤," she joked. "Congratulations!!!"

"I die. 🙌🏼 So exciting," said Vanessa Hudgens, while Sutton Foster wrote simply, "Congratulations!!!!!"

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Lopez Tear Up Remembering Her Twins Being Born

Henry and his wife celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary this week, which he marked with a throwback snapshot of the couple in the hospital with Samson after his birth in March 2018.

"Today Marks 8 years married to you❤️ @cathenry101. So many lessons, growth moments, adventures including this love-deepening moment when Samson was born," he captioned it. "15 years together and it feels like we are just scratching the surface of love. Can't wait to dive even deeper with you 🥂 #happyAnniversary."

Aside from his roles in Hamilton and Carousel, Henry's stage credits include runs in The Wiz, American Idiot, The Scottsboro Boys, Bring It On: The Musical and In the Heights, many on Broadway.