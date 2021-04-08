A California Christmas Stars Josh and Lauren Swickard Welcome Daughter Savannah Kaye

"You are a world changer baby girl!!!" Lauren Swickard captioned a photo series featuring herself, husband Josh Swickard and their newborn daughter Savannah Kaye

Welcome to the world, Savannah Kaye Swickard!

Josh and Lauren Swickard welcomed their first child together, a daughter, on Friday, April 2, the A California Christmas stars announced in coordinating Instagram posts on Easter Sunday.

"Savannah Kaye Swickard you are SO loved. Born 4-2-21 on Good Friday 💕❤️ You are a world changer baby girl!!! BEST Easter Ever 🙏," Lauren wrote, sharing a gallery of snapshots led by a cuddled-up image of the new family of three.

"Savannah Kaye Swickard!!!! You have no idea how loved you are! (And what an absolute boss your mama is😍) welcome to the world baby girl," Josh captioned his own post.

Josh and Lauren announced their exciting baby news on April 16, sharing that they were expecting a daughter in six weeks.

The then-mom-to-be posted an Instagram photograph of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test as her husband planted a kiss on her stomach, alongside two pictures of herself cradling her growing baby bump.

"@joshswickard and I have kept this secret long enough. Our dream come true. Baby girl, we can't wait to meet you! 6 weeks until you're here!!! We love you SO MUCH! 💕🌸💐," Lauren wrote, adding the hashtags, "#33weekspregnant," "#secretsout" and "#babygirl."

On his own Instagram account, Josh shared the same image, writing, "#GIRLDAD so excited for this next chapter of life ... @laurenswickard let's gooooo!!!!!!!!"

The couple, who met while playing love interests in Netflix's Roped, tied the knot in July 2019 after announcing their engagement at the end of 2018.

Following their pregnancy announcement, Josh and Lauren both appeared virtually on Access Hollywood to talk about their exciting baby news.

"We actually were pregnant during the filming of A California Christmas," Josh said before his wife quipped, "It happened during the filming of A California Christmas."