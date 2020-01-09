Image zoom Josh Segarra (L) and wife Brace Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Josh Segarra is a father of two!

The actor — best known for his TV roles in series like Arrow, Sirens and The Moodys — welcomed his second child with wife Brace, a baby boy, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, a rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Hank Rice Segarra was born at 3:21 a.m. local time, weighing 7 lbs., 14 oz.

“My wife is my superhero,” Segarra, 33, tells PEOPLE. “She’s our Wonder Woman. The way she loves makes me fall in love with her more and more every day. Her boys have her back from now till the end of time. A man is blessed because of the family he has, and I am a very blessed man.”

Baby Hank makes the family a household of four alongside big brother Gus Maine, who turned 3 on Sept. 30.

Segarra recently opened up to PEOPLE Now about his excitement over the couple’s new addition on the way, saying he was most looking forward “to [seeing] how Gus reacts” to being a big brother.

“I love that guy to death and he makes me and my wife really, really proud,” the actor said. “So with this next little guy coming along, I’m just excited to laugh at the times [Gus] gets frustrated.”

“He’s an only child now — his world revolves around him. So I’m really stoked to watch him get pissed,” Segarra joked, laughing heartily. “I’m excited to watch him have to share with his baby brother.”

As an older brother himself to two younger siblings, it’s a dynamic the On Your Feet! star can’t wait to see in his own kids — and he’s thankful the “nervous” feelings that came with first-time parenthood are absent this time around.

“Now, we got a happy, healthy little boy — bring on the next one, man. We’re ready for you!” Segarra quipped.

He couldn’t resist shouting out Brace, raving to PEOPLE, “I love my wife to death. I have so much respect for her and our love has grown over these years, and I can’t wait to see what this next little cat’s gonna bring to us because it’s such a fun adventure.”

Segarra is next set to star as Hector in the upcoming dramedy series AJ and the Queen opposite RuPaul, Michael-Leon Wooley and Tia Carrere. The 10-episode first season drops Friday on Netflix.

He will also be returning to Comedy Central’s The Other Two for its upcoming second season, alongside Molly Shannon, Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver.