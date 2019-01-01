Josh Peck and Paige O’Brien Peck are parents!

The 32-year-old former Drake & Josh star and his wife have welcomed their first child together, son Max Milo, they each announced on Monday in respective posts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Josh and Paige both shared sweet images of their newborn son to Instagram. The first, posted by both parents, featured Max sleeping in his hospital blanket and hat.

“Max Milo Peck,” Josh captioned the image.

Meanwhile, the second photo, posted by proud mama Paige, captured their baby boy staring up at the camera, swaddled in a brown blanket with a white hat and white pacifier.

No other details have been released at this time. Reps for both Paige and Josh did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Max Milo Peck Paige O'Brien/Instagram

RELATED: Josh Peck Is Going to Be a Dad! Drake & Josh Alum and Wife Paige Expecting First Child

The couple first announced over the summer in Instagram posts that they were expecting their first child together.

“Oh baby. Literally, there’s a baby in there. Love u @paigeobrienn,” Josh captioned a photo of himself and Paige, where the latter’s baby bump is visible under a pretty polka-dot dress.

Wrote Paige on her post, sharing the same snapshot as well as a close-up of her belly from the side, “We’re havin’ a baby!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.