Josh Peck and Paige O’Brien Peck are parents!
The 32-year-old former Drake & Josh star and his wife have welcomed their first child together, son Max Milo, they each announced on Monday in respective posts.
Josh and Paige both shared sweet images of their newborn son to Instagram. The first, posted by both parents, featured Max sleeping in his hospital blanket and hat.
“Max Milo Peck,” Josh captioned the image.
Meanwhile, the second photo, posted by proud mama Paige, captured their baby boy staring up at the camera, swaddled in a brown blanket with a white hat and white pacifier.
No other details have been released at this time. Reps for both Paige and Josh did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
The couple first announced over the summer in Instagram posts that they were expecting their first child together.
“Oh baby. Literally, there’s a baby in there. Love u @paigeobrienn,” Josh captioned a photo of himself and Paige, where the latter’s baby bump is visible under a pretty polka-dot dress.
Wrote Paige on her post, sharing the same snapshot as well as a close-up of her belly from the side, “We’re havin’ a baby!”
The first-time father tied the knot with Paige, his longtime girlfriend, in June 2017 during a sweet ceremony held in Malibu, California.
They were joined by friends, family and a few celebrity guests — including close pal John Stamos, who costarred with Josh on the 2015 Fox sitcom Grandfathered.
According to shots shared on social media, Paige wore a cream-colored strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and ivory-colored embroidery. Peck wore a classic black tuxedo.
Josh’s engagement first made news in March 2016, with Paige sharing a smiling — and possibly flipped — photo of the two (and her massive cushion-cut engagement ring with a diamond halo). She’d share another adorable pic of the two that June — this time thanking Josh for the ring in the caption.
In May 2017, Paige celebrated her then-upcoming nuptials, writing, “Thank you to my friends and family for the cutest bridal shower a girl could ask for.”