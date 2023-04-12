Josh Peck and Wife Paige Open Up About Breastfeeding Struggles: 'Drove Myself Crazy' (Exclusive)

Josh Peck and Paige O'Brien Peck are loving life as parents of two.

Speaking with PEOPLE about their partnership with Enfamil in support of Enfamil Family Beginnings (EFB) — a program designed to support new parents, offering shopping rewards, free samples and a variety of educational resources — the How I Met Your Father actor and his cinematographer wife opened up about some of the challenges they faced as new parents to son Max Milo, now 4, which came up again as the couple welcomed son Shai Miller in October.

"I really had every intention of breastfeeding when we had Max, and then I quickly realized that I never produced enough milk. I kind of drove myself crazy for a few weeks, trying to really force it, and then we went to formula and had to try out a bunch of different ones until we found the right fit," the mom of two, 32, tells PEOPLE.

"With Shai, it was the same, and so we gave him Enfamil right from day one in the hospital," she continues. "That's what our doctors gave us our pediatrician, and he's been on it ever since."

The couple teamed up with EFB to help bring other new parents support that Peck, 36, says he "found was so necessary for us when we were new parents."

"I always make the joke that there's not like a formula sommelier, someone to show you all the different kinds of formula, and you never know what's going to be right for your kids," the podcaster dad says with a laugh. "So being able to sample things and figure out what's best for them is huge."

Along with samples and rewards, new parents can also find comfort in a hotline that allows them to contact a registered nurse for their knowledge around the clock year-round.

"So that two in the morning [moment], when you just need reassuring or you need to ask a question, you have access to that. I feel like that's so incredibly worthwhile."

"I think and it's why we were attracted to Enfamil Family Beginnings, was this idea of parents helping parents, you know, sharing their experience being willing to be vulnerable and talk about sort of the things that — the challenges that they face and whatnot," the dad of two says. "And also, giving those little cheat codes and helping people to have access to things that are going to help them in in their journey and whether it's their formula journey or anything else."

Now that they're settled into life as a family of four, Peck describes his parenting style as "laid back," while Paige notes they have a "good balance going."

"Josh is really hands-on and really helpful, which I'm very thankful for, and he and Max have kind of a very similar energy to them," she explains. "For me, I'm definitely a little bit more relaxed and calm. I think it's just a good balance of our different strengths."

Working close to home these days, Peck and his wife are soaking up the moments with their boys, who are changing every day.

"Max is 4 now, and he's reading. So now at night, when we're reading books, he's reading them to me instead of me reading them to him, which is a wild thing," the proud mom shares. "He's really gotten into puzzles lately. His mind is always working. And Shai just rolled over today for the first time, so that's where we are."

Peck jokes, "And physically, Shai looks really good in stripes this month. Those fashion milestones are really nice."