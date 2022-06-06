Josh Peck and Wife Paige Announce They're Expecting Their Second Baby

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Josh Peck and wife Paige O'Brien Peck announced Sunday that they are expecting their second child — a little sibling for son Max, 3

Actor Josh Peck (L) and Paige O'Brien with the Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible at the 2014 BAFTA LA Jaguar Britannia Awards with Jaguar North America at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 30, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California.

Actor Josh Peck (L) and Paige O'Brien with the Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible at the 2014 BAFTA LA Jaguar Britannia Awards with Jaguar North America at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 30, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California.

Josh Peck is going to be a dad again!

The Drake & Josh alum, 35, and his wife Paige O'Brien Peck announced their second child is on the way on Instagram Sunday, when the mom-to-be posted a photo of herself in a long pink dress during a recent trip to Italy, cradling her baby bump.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Is mine or no?" Peck joked in a comment.

Among the other comments was one from Kelly Rizzo, wife of the late Bob Saget, whom Peck appeared with on Fuller House. "There she is! So stunning! Love you!" said Rizzo, 43.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Peck previously tied the knot with Paige, his longtime partner, in June 2017 during a sweet ceremony held in Malibu, California.

They were joined by friends, family and a few celebrity guests — including close pal Stamos, 58, who costarred with Peck on both Fuller House and the 2015 Fox sitcom Grandfathered.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Max Milo, on Dec. 29, 2018.

"If life is a simulation, kids are certainly the best part," Peck captioned a sweet snapshot this past December of himself giving his smiley son a smooch on the beach. "Happy 3rd Birthday Maxi, you make your mom and my heart sing."

RELATED VIDEO: Hear Josh Peck Sing His Hilarious Shower Song

Back in March, Peck released his memoir Happy People Are Annoying, opening up in the book about his a public weight struggle and a years-long drug addiction for the first time.

"I was always looking for something outside to fix my insides," he told PEOPLE at the time. "But eventually I realized that whether my life was beyond my wildest dreams or a total mess, it didn't change the temperature of what was going on in my mind.

"I knew that nothing in the outside world would make me feel whole," added Peck, who has been sober since 2008.

He went on to say he "was able to get to the place that [he] was always seeking" eventually, "by walking through discomfort and by doing my best to break down the false identity I had for myself" — and he has a newfound appreciation for the journey that brought him to that point.