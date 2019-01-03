Drake & Josh Alum Josh Peck Jokes Newborn Son Max Is 'Not Latching' on Him — See the Photo

As a new dad, Josh Peck has a lot to learn about feeding time.

The former Drake & Josh star, 32, is going skin-to-skin with his 5-day-old son Max Milo in a sweet new Instagram photo taken in the hospital.

While at first glance, the snap is simply adorable, the actor threw in a bit of humor with the caption — and wife Paige may want to think about stepping in.

“For some reason he’s not latching … ” Peck joked.

Josh Peck and son Max Josh Peck/Instagram

Josh Peck and wife Paige Angela Weiss/Getty

PEOPLE confirmed on Monday that Peck and wife Paige had welcomed Max on Saturday, Dec. 29.

Both shared sweet images of their newborn son to Instagram. The first, posted by both parents, featured Max sleeping in his hospital blanket and hat.

“Max Milo Peck,” Peck captioned the image.

Meanwhile, the second photo, posted by proud mama Paige, captured their baby boy staring up at the camera, swaddled in a brown blanket with a white hat and white pacifier.

The first-time father tied the knot with Paige in June 2017 during a sweet ceremony held in Malibu, California.

The couple first announced over the summer in Instagram posts that they were expecting their first child together.

“Oh baby. Literally, there’s a baby in there. Love u @paigeobrienn,” Peck captioned a photo of himself and Paige, where the latter’s baby bump was visible under a pretty polka-dot dress.

Wrote Paige on her post, sharing the same snapshot as well as a close-up of her belly from the side, “We’re havin’ a baby!”