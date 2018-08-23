Josh Peck is about to take on the role of a lifetime: Dad!

The 31-year-old former Drake & Josh star and his wife of 14 months, Paige, are expecting their first child, they each announced Thursday in respective Instagram posts.

“Oh baby. Literally, there’s a baby in there. Love u @paigeobrienn,” Peck captioned a photo of himself and Paige, where the latter’s baby bump is visible under a pretty polka-dot dress.

Wrote Paige on her post, sharing the same snapshot as well as a close-up of her belly from the side, “We’re havin’ a baby!”

The first-time father-to-be tied the knot with Paige, his longtime girlfriend, in June 2017 during a sweet ceremony held in Malibu, California.

They were joined by friends, family and a few celebrity guests — including close pal John Stamos, who costarred with Peck on the 2015 Fox sitcom Grandfathered.

According to shots shared on social media, O’Brien wore a cream-colored strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and ivory-colored embroidery. Peck wore a classic black tuxedo.

Peck’s engagement first made news in March 2016, with Paige sharing a smiling — and possibly flipped — photo of the two (and her massive cushion-cut engagement ring with a diamond halo).

She’d share another adorable pic of the two that June — this time thanking Peck for the ring in the caption.

In May 2017, Paige celebrated her then-upcoming nuptials, writing, “Thank you to my friends and family for the cutest bridal shower a girl could ask for.”