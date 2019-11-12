Josh Lucas Says His 7-Year-Old Son Noah's First Kiss Was with Uma Thurman's Daughter Luna

Josh Lucas‘ son had a first kiss that he’ll never forget.

During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Lucas revealed that his only child Noah Rev, 7, has already had his first kiss — with Uma Thurman‘s 7-year-old daughter Luna!

“Last year, you were in a wonderful play in New York with Uma Thurman … and your son and Uma’s daughter struck up quite the friendship — to almost a worrying degree,” host James Corden told the Ford v Ferrari actor.

“As you know, when you do a play on Broadway you kind of end up living in the theater,” Lucas, 48, said of performing The Parisian Woman with Thurman, 49, early last year.

“Which [at] first [you] think, ‘Oh great, I’ll have all this time with my kid.’ The reality is you don’t at all end up having time, so you end up kind of moving into the theater,” he continued.

Image zoom Josh Lucas; Uma Thurman Bryan Bedder/Getty; ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

“Backstage, [Noah and Luna] had their little playroom, and one day we opened the playroom and they both like popped up from behind the couch, both of them. And they were both obviously so nervous,” Lucas explained. “Luna, Uma’s daughter, walked out, and I took Noah and was like, ‘What’s going on?’ “

“He was like, ‘I think, I guess I just had my first kiss,’ ” the actor continued. “Think about that — your first kiss is backstage behind a couch in a Broadway theater.”

“With Uma Thurman’s daughter — what could possibly go wrong?” Corden chimed in. “His life is a real downhill trajectory from this point.”

Image zoom Josh Lucas with son Noah LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty

Last week, Lucas opened up about living in Indonesia, where he relocated to enroll Noah in a special environmentally focused school he described as “such a special place.”

“I have this very special 7-year-old child, and I think all of us are trying to figure out how to have an impact in the world, and for myself, the best thing I could do is give my son this extraordinary experience,” he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Being on the other side of the world and looking back at this madness is amazing.”

The Sweet Home Alabama actor co-parents Noah with his ex-wife Jessica Ciencin Henriquez. Since the two split in January 2014 and divorced that October, Lucas and Henriquez have been open about their willingness to cooperate in raising their child together, despite their split.

“We are both totally committed to raising our son and being in love with our son,” the father of one told PEOPLE in 2018. “I do believe our relationship will be constantly changing. It’s a very remarkably complex period of my life and Jess’ life that we’re doing the best we possibly can to keep his life stable.”

Ford v Ferrari is in theaters Friday.