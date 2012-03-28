Josh Lucas and an expectant Jessica Ciencin Henriquez take their first steps as husband and wife after tying the knot March 17 at the Conservatory Garden in Central Park.

Just married!

Josh Lucas and an expectant Jessica Ciencin Henriquez take their first steps as husband and wife after tying the knot on Saturday, March 17 at the Conservatory Garden in New York City’s Central Park.

The Firm star wore a blue suit, while his new bride, a writer, chose a long gown with a lace overlay, accented by jeweled heels and a wavy hairstyle.

Lucas, 40, and Ciencin Henriquez are set to welcome their first child later this year.