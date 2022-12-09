Josh Lucas Shares Blunder on 'Yellowstone' Set That Led Son Noah, 10, to Call Him a 'Fool'

Josh Lucas shares son Noah Rev, 10, with ex Jessica Ciencin Henriquez

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on December 9, 2022 03:54 PM
Photo: Paramount; Getty

Josh Lucas will never forget his experience bringing son Noah Rev to the set of Yellowstone.

The actor opened up to Entertainment Tonight about having his 10-year-old in Montana with him as he filmed the hit show, where he plays the younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton.

"To bring him on set and have him there, we had a great day, a rather, I must say, humbling day for me," Lucas told the outlet. "It was the scene early in this season where I knock a guy out."

Continued Lucas, "My son was sitting at the monitor. I walked up to the guy to punch him and, frankly, I tripped. My hat fell off and I dropped my gun. My son screamed from the monitor. He was like, 'Dad, you're a fool!'"

The 51-year-old dad shares his only child with ex-wife Jessica Ciencin Henriquez.

Josh Lucas
Pietro D'aprano/Getty

Though Lucas rarely comments about his son publicly, the actor did reveal in late 2019 that Noah's first kiss was with Uma Thurman's daughter Luna, while the two actors worked together on Broadway the year prior.

"Backstage, [Noah and Luna] had their little playroom, and one day we opened the playroom and they both like popped up from behind the couch, both of them. And they were both obviously so nervous," Lucas explained. "Luna, Uma's daughter, walked out, and I took Noah and was like, 'What's going on?'"

"He was like, 'I think, I guess I just had my first kiss,' " the actor continued. "Think about that — your first kiss is backstage behind a couch in a Broadway theater."

josh-lucas-son.jpg
Josh Lucas, Jessica Ciencin Henriquez and their son Noah.

Since splitting in January 2014 and divorcing that October, Lucas and Henriquez have been open about their willingness to cooperate in raising their child together, despite their split.

"We are both totally committed to raising our son and being in love with our son," Lucas told PEOPLE in 2018. "I do believe our relationship will be constantly changing. It's a very remarkably complex period of my life and Jess' life that we're doing the best we possibly can to keep his life stable."

At the time, they were trying "bird-nest" parenting, a practice in which Noah would stay at his New York City home while his parents rotate in and out, just like nesting birds.

"The idea is, it's really not the child's fault that you got divorced," Lucas said at the time. "Rarely do both parents, particularly if they're divorced, get to have as much interaction with their children. We're really, truly doing the split-custody thing, and have been so lucky to soak up all that time with Noah."

