TikTok Stars Josh and Abbie Herbert Welcome Baby Girl Poppy James: 'Excited for This New Journey'

The Herberts' baby girl is here!

TikTok stars Josh and Abbie Herbert welcomed their first baby together, daughter Poppy James Herbert, at 11:06 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, in Pittsburgh, they reveal exclusively with PEOPLE, sharing photos of the newborn. Baby Poppy weighed 6 lbs., 7 oz., and measured 19 inches long.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Her sudden arrival shows us just how dramatic she is going to be. We are so excited to take on this new journey as a family," Abbie tells PEOPLE, as Josh adds, "It feels as though she has been part of our lives forever. Mom and baby are doing great and we are so excited for this new journey of parenthood."

Josh, 31, and Abbie, 24 — who tied the knot in July 2019 — add that "her name holds special meaning to the both of us: she is named after both of her great grandfathers."

Abbie announced in October that she was pregnant, expressing on Instagram that she "prayed & dreamed my entire life to become a Mom & it's finally here."

"I'm so blessed and lucky my child gets to have the coolest & sassiest Dad on the planet," continued Abbie at the time. "Y'all know I've been asking for this little bean on TikTok all summer. What started as a joke for fun quickly turned into 'okay let's do this!!!' We decided in August it was time to start 'trying' & being diagnosed with PCOS I had no idea what my fertility journey would be like."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Josh and Abbie Herbert Welcome First Baby Credit: courtesy of Josh and Abbie Herbert

Josh and Abbie Herbert Welcome First Baby Credit: courtesy of Josh and Abbie Herbert

Josh and Abbie Herbert Welcome First Baby Credit: courtesy of Josh and Abbie Herbert

"I'm beyond grateful & blessed to be able to bring our child into this world. This has been the most amazing and terrifying journey of my life from talking all night about names for our bean to any little ache/pain scaring the crap out of me," she added.

"I'm excited for the next 20+ weeks to grow our bean & share our journey with y'all!"

The then-dad-to-be praised his wife in November, writing on Instagram, "You are going to make such a wonderful Mother! Your beauty and kindness is infectious!"

Josh and Abbie Herbert Welcome First Baby Credit: courtesy of Josh and Abbie Herbert

The social media influencer documented her pregnancy journey on Instagram and YouTube, including in one March post when she shared a selfie showing off her baby bump and wrote, "Can I be pregnant for the rest of my life? This has been such a magical journey. I can't believe it's almost over!"

Last month, Abbie opened up about her struggles with body image and alcohol while dabbling in a professional modeling career as a teen, saying in a candid YouTube video that she is "mentally and physically happy now."