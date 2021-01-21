Father of 3! Josh Hartnett Reveals He and Tamsin Egerton Welcomed Third Child in 2019

"The thing I am most proud of is that I'm a father of three and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life," he says

Josh Hartnett revealed he is a father of three — and that family is his proudest accomplishment.

A new Mr Porter feature about the 42-year-old actor confirms that Hartnett and his partner, actress Tamsin Egerton, 32, welcomed a third child in late 2019, making the newest addition just over 1 year old. The couple are also parents to a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old, whose names have not been confirmed.

When asked in the article whether there are any creative projects he's especially proud of, Hartnett answers that he's happiest about his family of five.

"There are, but the thing I am most proud of is that I'm a father of three and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life and I'm still able to do good work and, as I've got older, the characters have become more interesting," he says.

"I don't know what the possibilities of my life could have been had I chosen different routes, but I will say that in giving in to the allure of Hollywood entirely, I know that I would not have a happy life," adds Hartnett. "I feel very strongly about that."

Hartnett also opens up about parenting during quarantine and caring for a baby during lockdown. "We've been trying to keep them occupied as best we can, but it's a lot of work and it takes both of us all day and by the end of it all we want to do is reach for a bottle of wine and go to sleep," he says.

Back in April 2016, Hartnett shared how becoming a dad changed his outlook on life, saying during an appearance on Live! with Kelly and Michael that his daughter is the "apple of my eye" and "perfect in every way."