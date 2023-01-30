Josh Hall Enjoys Boys' Night Out with Christina Hall's Sons Hudson and Brayden at Supercross Race

Christina Hall's husband Josh Hall spent quality time with her sons, Hudson, 3, and Brayden, 7

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023 03:36 PM
josh hall, christina hall
Photo: josh hall/instagram

Christina Hall's boys are spending quality time together.

The HGTV star's Josh Hall stepped out at Los Angeles' Angel Stadium on Saturday to take in a Supercross race with Christina's two sons, Hudson, 3, and 7-year-old Brayden.

The three posed for a selfie together at the action-packed event, where both boys wore noise-protecting headphones. Brayden posed solo for one photo by the finish line and later, he and Hudson wore matching snapback hats as they smiled together.

The Christina on the Coast star, 39, shares Brayden and daughter Taylor, 12, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. She shares Hudson, 3, with ex Ant Anstead.

L: Caption . PHOTO: josh hall/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: josh hall/instagram

Last week, Hall shared a sweet pic on Instagram featuring Brayden returning to her after some time with his dad.

"Someone missed his mommy 💟," she wrote alongside the snap, which showed Brayden going in for a tight hug as the two sat on the floor.

The mother-son reunion comes on the heels of the debut of Hall's new limited series Christina in the Country — a spin-off of her California-based home renovation show — earlier this month.

The HGTV star has also been keeping busy as she enjoys the more relaxed country life with Josh, as the two expand her design business down South.

L: Caption . PHOTO: josh hall/instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: josh hall/instagram

While recently chatting with E! News, Christina revealed that Taylor has developed similar talents and interests in home design, but the reality star isn't ready for her to pursue a career on camera any time soon.

"Taylor is just a natural. She's actually really good at design, and she's really good on camera," the Christina on the Coast star told the outlet. "It kind of freaks me out, but I don't want her to do any of that for a while."

In her chat with E! News, the HGTV star also discussed having her children make small appearances in Christina in the Country.

"They film with us maybe a maximum of an hour, maybe once a month," Christina explained. "I want them to go to college and then later, much later, if that's something they want to do and pursue, more power to them. But most importantly, I just want them to have normal childhoods."

