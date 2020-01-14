American Idol Alum Josh Gracin Welcomes Son Luka Roman: 'We Are Beyond Blessed'

Image zoom Josh Gracin with son Luka Roman Courtesy Josh Gracin

Josh Gracin has something new to sing about — fatherhood!

The American Idol season 2 finalist, 39, and his wife Katie have welcomed their first child together: a baby boy named Luka Roman Gracin, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Baby Luka was born on Monday, Jan. 13, at 9:03 p.m. in Nashville, Tennessee. He weighed 7 lbs., 15 oz., and measured 20½ inches long.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our son Luka Roman into the world,” Gracin tells PEOPLE. “My amazing wife endured so much to make sure our little boy arrived healthy and happy! We are beyond blessed.”

The country singer is also a father to four children from a previous relationship: daughters Isabella Sophia, 11, Gabriella Ann, 13, and Briana Marie, 17, plus son Landon Joshua, 14.

Image zoom Josh Gracin's son Luka Roman Courtesy Josh Gracin

Image zoom Josh Gracin's son Luka Roman Courtesy Josh Gracin

Image zoom Josh Gracin, wife Katie and son Luka Roman

The couple first revealed their exciting pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE back in July. “Katie and I are beyond excited for baby Luka to arrive early 2020!” Gracin shared at the time. “We’ve been praying for a baby since we decided on a name last year for a boy and a girl.”

Gracin went on to explain that the moniker has a special significance to him, as “Luka represents my father’s Croatian heritage and Italian blood.”

He and Katie tied the knot in May 2017 after meeting while she worked her way through college at the Music City bar Tin Roof in Nashville, Tennessee.

“We got to talking and realized we had a lot in common, so I asked her on a date,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “Our motto is that there are no accidents, only reasons. How we found each other and fell in love is the reason we believe and live by that.”

Image zoom Josh Gracin (L) and wife Katie Brittany Riegel

The "Nothin' to Lose" crooner — who has been consistently touring, and is set to release new music soon — gave PEOPLE an exclusive look at their baby shower for Luka in October, which was an intimate affair held in Katie’s hometown of St. Louis.

The party was filled with plenty of personalized touches, including a golden sign spelling out their son’s name — as well as a blue neon “Luka” sign — plus an assortment of yellow and white balloons and a matching throne, which the couple sat on together in one photo.

Additionally, the bash incorporated some very sweet treats, including a variety of festive decorative cookies from Tabitha Storie and a mouth-watering cake featuring a unique honey-drip design down one side.

“Our day celebrating the [upcoming] birth of our first child together couldn’t have been more perfect,” Gracin told PEOPLE at the time. “We couldn’t have felt more love surrounded by so many friends and family.”