American Idol Alum Josh Gracin Expecting Baby Boy with Wife Katie: We're 'Beyond Excited'

Image zoom Josh Gracin (L) and wife Katie Brooke Lott

Josh Gracin is thanking his lucky stars for his latest baby news!

The 38-year-old country singer and American Idol alum and his wife Katie are expecting their first child together, he confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

“Katie and I are beyond excited for baby Luka to arrive early 2020!” he tells PEOPLE. “We’ve been praying for a baby since we decided on a name last year for a boy and a girl.”

The moniker holds special significance for Gracin, who explains it was important the name meant something to his family. “Luka represents my father’s Croatian heritage and Italian blood,” he says. “Prayers were truly answered!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Josh Gracin (L) and wife Katie Brooke Lott

Image zoom Josh Gracin (R) and wife Katie Brooke Lott

RELATED: American Idol Alum Josh Gracin Marries Katie Weir in Nashville Ceremony — All About Their “Fine-Art-Style Wedding”

The singer is also dad to four children from a previous relationship: daughters Isabella Sophia, 10, Gabriella Ann, 12, and Briana Marie, 17, plus son Landon Joshua, 13.

Gracin and graphic designer Katie, 28, tied the knot in Nashville, Tennessee, in May 2017 after meeting while she worked her way through college at the Music City bar Tin Roof.

“We got to talking and realized we had a lot in common, so I asked her on a date,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “Our motto is that there are no accidents, only reasons. How we found each other and fell in love is the reason we believe and live by that.”

Image zoom Josh Gracin (L) and wife Kati

RELATED VIDEO: Our Favorite Celebrity Pregnancy Reveals

The couple celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in May, with Katie sharing a sweet slideshow of photos to commemorate the occasion.

“You’re my forever wedding date (even if you always have shows booked lol), my Disney adventurer, my ride or die, the half that makes me whole, and all of the other clichés,” she wrote. “This year is going to be our greatest adventure yet. I love you so much.”

Gracin, a former Marine, first rose to fame on season 2 of American Idol in 2003, and went on to launch a successful country music career. He released his latest single, "Lucky Stars," in June.