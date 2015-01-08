Josh Gad Jokes His Daughter Is Fluent ... in Talking Back

"It's just a constant attitude thing where I'm like, 'Wow, she's lecturing me,' " he tells PEOPLE.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Josh Gad is letting go of the Frozen lingo and becoming rather well-spoken in daughter Ava‘s new-found language.

“[My] 4-year-old hit this amazing milestone where she now fluently talks back to me,” the actor, 33, joked to PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of Wedding Ringer on Tuesday night.

“It’s like the second she hit 4 … she discovered that that’s a thing,” Gad continues. “So, it’s just the constant talk back. It’s just a constant attitude thing where I’m like, ‘Wow, she’s lecturing me.’ ”

Luckily for Gad and his wife, Ida Darvish, they have their 11-month-old daughter, Isabella Eve, to take them back to one of the sweetest stages of growing up.

“My youngest daughter just started walking two days ago, where she’s taking a couple of steps,” says Gad.

When Gad can take a moment to slip away from making the world laugh, he loves nothing more than “[cooking] a meal, sitting back and relaxing” with his family.

“We just went to Disney World for a couple of days,” Gad says of the exciting trip that they took over the holidays.

“It literally was the most fun thing to see that from my daughters’ perspectives because you just forget about the innocence of believing that all of these things are real. [It’s] incredible and everything’s perfect.”