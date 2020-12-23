Josh Gad Calls Wife the 'Real Hero' as Daughters Have 'Become Pros' at Remote Virtual Learning
"For somebody who never signed up to be a teacher or a principal, she's done an incredible job at being both," he says of wife Ida Darvish
Josh Gad is celebrating his wife Ida Darvish as the "real hero" in his house during quarantine.
The actor, who shares daughters Isabella Eve, 6, and Ava Tanya, 9, with Darvish, tells PEOPLE that while his girls have "become pros at virtual school," his wife has been a huge help in keeping them on track with their education.
"The real hero of the moment is my wife, Ida," Gad says. "For somebody who never signed up to be a teacher or a principal, she's done an incredible job at being both."
While Darvish takes on the role of educator, the Frozen star, 39, admits he's the "pushover in the household."
"Basically when they're on their breaks, I'll let them sneak in a game on the phone, which my wife is not very happy about because it's school time," he shares.
However, Gad has been devoted to teaching his girls about one important subject: movies. While at home during the pandemic, Gad created the web series Reunited Apart, in which every episode he brings together casts of various classic movies for a catch-up session.
"My kids have also gotten an on-site training because I've basically been revisiting all these movies and prep for the episodes," he says. "So they've now seen Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, Splash, Ferris Bueller, Beetlejuice, all these movies, and they love them."
"I mean, they love them — and if they didn't, then there would be a real problem!" Gad teases. "That would be a serious issue that we as a family would need to go seek therapy over. So I'm glad that we're all on the same page."
Earlier this year, Gad revealed to PEOPLE that he has a sweet nightly ritual with his daughters. "I always have to, before I go to bed, sneak into my girls' room and I kiss my hand and then I touch both their faces, which sounds either really sweet or really creepy," Gad joked.
"It really is meant to be this pure sweetness," he continued. "I need that reminder of the purest story in my life, which is my two girls. And so that is something at night that I constantly do."
As for what will happen to his ritual when his daughters, whom he shares go off to college, Gad teased, "I will find my way into their dorm, come hell or high water."
" 'Why is Josh Gad in our dorm right now? Get out of here, you creep.' 'I have to kiss my daughter's head!' " the actor explained of what he would say.
