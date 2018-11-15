Axl Jack is fighting for dad Josh Duhamel‘s right — to party!

In an adorable video set that mom Fergie shared to Instagram on Wednesday, the exes’ 5-year-old only child busts a few moves to the tune of the Beastie Boys‘ rebel anthem “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (to Party!).”

Wearing a baseball hat with “AXL” written across the front and a white T-shirt featuring the hip-hop group‘s likeness, the little boy didn’t hold back in his excitement over Duhamel’s 46th birthday, jumping on furniture and singing along in celebration of his dad.

“Happy Birthday Dad!!!! Love #AxlJack🎉🎈🎂 @joshduhamel,” Fergie captioned the too-cute clips that ended with Axl animatedly proclaiming, “Kick it!”

Fergie, 43, and Duhamel reunited in August to throw Axl a web-slinging good time of a 5th birthday party, complete with superhero costumes and decorations galore and even a visit from the Coolhaus ice cream truck.

Alongside a photo of her son wearing a cape and a huge smile, the singer (who was festively adorned as Wonder Woman) wrote, “Happy bday party day to my favorite superhero #axljack.”

Duhamel shared a video of the ice cream truck arriving and the rest of the inside-outside soirée, which included superhero-outfitted guests chatting among themselves, a large rainbow balloon creation spelling out “AXL” — plus a visit from Batman, Thor, Wonder Woman and Spider-Man.

“Thanks for showing up for my boy’s birthday party @coolhaus kids went crazy. (Love you AM) #ibuywomenowned,” the actor captioned the clip.

Axl had a fun-filled summer alongside his parents, who have made it clear that co-parenting their son amicably has been their priority since their September 2017 split.

Following the party post, Duhamel shared a selfie of himself and the birthday boy enjoying a day of fun at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter inside Universal Studios Hollywood.

“Happy 5th Birthday little man,” he captioned the father-son snapshot.