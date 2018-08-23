Play Ball! Josh Duhamel and Son Axl Enjoy a Dodgers Game Together in Matching Baseball Caps

Like father, like son!

Josh Duhamel and his equally baseball-loving son Axl Jack, who turns 5 next week, were one excited pair at a Los Angeles Dodgers game Wednesday night, where they sported matching team baseball caps.

Wearing a white tee while his son opted for a blue-and-gray, jersey-style Dodgers shirt, Duhamel, 45, posed with Axl and a stuffed hot dog bearing the Dodgers logo and a tiny stuffed baseball cap.

“Front row seats at Dodger Stadium. What?! @dodgers,” the actor captioned a pre-game selfie of him and his son.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Josh Duhamel’s Son Axl Loves the Green Bay Packers: “I Know It’s Just to Piss Me Off,” He Jokes

The Transformers star has long been vocal about his ambition to get Axl into the all-American sport. In February, he admitted to Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show that he had even resorted to a little sugar-laced bribery.

“Anybody who has kids understands they have no idea what baseball even is or what they’re supposed to do, so I put M&Ms on each base,” Duhamel recalled. “And I set up the tee and I have him hit the ball, and he gets to go to first base if he gets the ball past me.”

“And every time he gets there, he gets an M&M,” explained the Las Vegas alum. “So I don’t know if I’m going to have a kid with diabetes by the time he’s 7 years old, but he’s gonna learn how to play baseball.”

RELATED VIDEO: Fergie and Josh Duhamel Separate After Eight Years of Marriage: “We Are and Will Always Be United”



In September, Duhamel and wife of eight years Fergie exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that they had split — but since then, both stars have been candid about their dedication to putting their son first.

“I love Josh,” said the singer, 43, in October. “We’re making it work. We’re both working full time right now. We are just making it happen. We’ve got Axl and we’re just working parents.”

In January, Duhamel told PEOPLE he’s looking forward to “peace, love and freedom” in 2018. “It’s really about me being able to continue growing as an artist, continuing to be a great dad,” he said, adding, “I just want happiness.”