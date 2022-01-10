Josh Duhamel announced his engagement to Audra Mari over the weekend on Instagram

Josh Duhamel's Fiancée Audra Mari Would 'Love to Have Kids' with Him, Source Says

Josh Duhamel's fiancée Audra Mari is all about family.

Following the happy news of Duhamel and Mari's engagement over the weekend, a source close to Mari tells PEOPLE that she would "love to have kids with Josh."

The source adds that Mari, 28, is "very sweet, caring and close with her family" and is "getting to know" Duhamel's 8-year-old son Axl Jack, whom he shares with ex Fergie.

"Josh spends a lot of time with his son," says the insider, sharing that he is "very protective of Axl."

"It took a while before Audra met him," adds the source.

While the former Miss World America doesn't have kids of her own, she is a proud aunt and loves sharing photographs of family members on her Instagram feed.

"Be brave. Be kind. Be YOU. I love you sweet girl… go get 'em♥️," Mari wrote alongside a recent post of her niece. She closed off the caption, adding: "Xx Auntie Audra."

The Transformers star has been dating Mari since 2019 following his divorce from Fergie. The "Big Girls Don't Cry" singer filed for divorce in late May 2019, nearly two years after she and Duhamel announced their split in a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE in September 2017.

On Saturday, Duhamel announced the news of their engagement on Instagram with a photo of the couple posing by the beach.

"It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari," the actor captioned the shot of the pair smiling, while he held up a handwritten letter that read: "Audra Diane Mari Will You Marry Me?"