Josh and Fergie Duhamel Welcome Son Axl Jack

Image zoom



Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

They’re officially three peas in a pod!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Actor Josh Duhamel, 40,and Black Eyed Peas frontwoman Fergie, 38, welcomed their first child on Thursday, Aug. 29, their rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Son Axl Jack Duhamel weighed in at 7 lbs., 10 oz., the rep tells PEOPLE.

After announcing the pregnancy on Twitter, the reality of a baby on the way set in when Duhamel witnessed his wife’s first ultrasound.

“It’s very exciting … [It’s] unlike anything you’ve ever seen. You’re like, ‘Wow, it’s mine,'” the dad-to-be said in February.



For her part, Fergie — who celebrated with two baby showers — joked the pregnancy was a long time coming as Duhamel wanted to start a family after the first date. “He’s going to be an amazing father. He’s got natural parenting instincts,” she told PEOPLE in April.

The parents-to-be tried to keep baby’s sex a secret, but during an appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Michael, Duhamel hesitated before picking out a blue onesie. They did, however, manage to keep their son’s name under wraps.

“Some people may not like it, some people may think it’s really cool, but we don’t really care — that’s why we’re not telling anybody,” Duhamel explained.

Coinciding with baby boy’s birth was a special surprise from new dad Duhamel: a push present.

“You got Christmas, you got birthdays, you got Valentine’s, you got Mother’s Day, you got every other thing in between … I don’t know who came up with this push present idea, but I think it’s probably a female,” he joked to PEOPLE.