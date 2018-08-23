Congratulations are in order for Josh Charles and Sophie Flack!

On Thursday, the 46-year-old Good Wife actor announced on Instagram that he and wife Flack, 35, had welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

Posting a video of his pink-filled room at the Hayes Theatre, where he’s currently starring in the Broadway play Straight White Men, Charles wrote, “Our daughter timed her birth so I could make yesterday’s doubleheader. It was a day I’ll never forget!”

Flack, a former New York City Ballet dancer and the author of Bunheads, broke the happy news of her pregnancy on Instagram in February, posting a photo of herself with an “I Woke Up Like This” T-shirt rolled up to expose her baby bump and captioning it, “Oh by the way … ”

Charles and Flack, who married in 2013 and live in New York City, became first-time parents to their now-3½-year-old son Rocco the following year.

Though relatively private about their personal life, the couple frequently share hilarious or heartwarming updates about their son on their respective social media accounts.

Flack, who posts more frequent updates on her Instagram account, recently shared a touching photo of her husband kissing son Rocco on the forehead, overcome with love shown in the caption “These two” along with a broken heart.

Swore I'd never be the kind of parent who continually checks their sleeping baby to make sure they're still breathing, but apparently I am. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) December 18, 2014

I feel like I’m winning as a parent when my three year old son asks me to play The Weight by The Band. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) April 2, 2018

Charles — who made his breakthrough performances in the films Dead Poets Society and Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead — shocked his Good Wife fan base with his unexpected departure in 2014, after which he went on to star in Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer sequels First Day of Camp and 10 Years Later.

He most recently starred as the coach in Netflix’s sports drama film Amateur, released April 6, which chronicles an eighth-grade basketball prodigy’s struggles within the industry.

Charles’ next big-screen appearance will be as engineer Bill Collins in the upcoming documentary DeLorean, in a series of scripted scenes alongside Academy Award nominee Alec Baldwin and Deadpool‘s Morena Baccarin.