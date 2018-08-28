The Good Wife Alum Josh Charles Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter: 'Heaven on Earth'

Josh Charles is in parental bliss!

The 46-year-old actor shared a sweet Instagram of his newborn baby girl on Monday. “Heaven on earth,” Charles captioned a black-and-white photo of his daughter sweetly lying on his chest.

“Thank you @sophsf!” he added shouting out his wife Sophie Flack, whom he married in 2013.

The couple has yet to reveal their daughter’s name.

Four days before, Charles announced the birth of his daughter, posting a video of his dressing room at the Hayes Theatre, which was filled with pink balloons.

“Our daughter timed her birth so I could make yesterday’s doubleheader. It was a day I’ll never forget!” Charles, who is currently starring in the Broadway play Straight White Men, wrote.

Flack, 35, who also posted the video of Charles’ dressing room, first announced she was expecting in February.

“Oh, by the way…” Flack captioned a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt with the worlds “I woke up like this” written across it, rolled up to reveal her baby bump.

Charles and Flack are also parents to their 3-year-old son Rocco.

The couple often shares photos of their eldest on their Instagram accounts.

In June, Flack posted an Instagram of Charles kissing Rocco’s forehead captioned, “These two.”

In 2014, Charles opened up about how scary parenting can be.

“Swore I’d never be the kind of parent who continually checks their sleeping baby to make sure they’re still breathing, but apparently I am.”