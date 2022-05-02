Josh Brolin's Daughter Eden Is Married! Her Proud Dad Shares Emotional Post About the Wedding

The actor shared a heartfelt post on Instagram describing the "awe" he felt watching his eldest daughter tie the knot with husband Cameron Crosby

Josh Brolin's eldest daughter Eden is married!

Eden, 28, tied the knot with her husband Cameron Crosby on Sunday after nearly three years together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Josh announced his daughter's nuptials with a heartfelt post on Monday, sharing on Instagram that he is in "awe" after the ceremony.

Sharing a photo of the pair driving a car together on the big day, with the Yellowstone smiling in her wedding dress and Josh wearing a cowboy hat and suit, the Deadpool 2 star wrote a lengthy reflection on the new milestone in the family's life.

"When your daughter gets married it all shows up: the memories, a life lived (or not), and how certain relationships resonate," he wrote.

eden-brolin-2.jpg Eden Brolin/Instagram

Describing sitting outside with his coffee on the morning after the wedding, listening to the sounds of wildlife, Josh said he grew sentimental thinking about "the greatest, most intimate wedding ceremony I've ever seen."

"Everything was real and as diverse as the personalities involved were, everything was selfless, connected, and directed towards the wedding couple," Josh wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The wedding also led Josh to reflect on the experience of watching his older children build lives while still raising his young ones. Josh shares Eden and her older brother Trevor, 33, with ex-wife Alice Adair, whom Brolin divorced in 1994. Josh also shares two young daughters with his wife Kathryn Boyd Brolin, Westlyn Rain, 3, and Chapel Grace, 16 months. The pair tied the knot back in 2016.

"I am so grateful for this time and this place to be able to have this time on," Josh wrote. "I have little kids to raise again, entire lives to monitor and be sensitive to."

Josh also shared how much it meant to him to still be an active parent in Eden's life, and get to spend such an important day right by her side.

"I didn't grow old and go off to Italy. I stayed and walked my daughter over a grassy countryside to a commitment — a groom with tears falling down his cheeks — and I melted with it, into it," Josh shared.

Eden and Crosby, an actor, announced their engagement back in August 2018, when the actress showed off her gorgeous emerald engagement ring as she and Crosby raised their middle fingers to the camera. She accompanied the post with a few words from the Sufi poet Rumi.

The duo first began their romance back in 2016. Eden spoke about her love for her now-husband in a post celebrating their one-year anniversary in 2018.

"He's literally the coolest, kindest, most interesting person I know," Eden gushed in her caption. "Boy, I'm one lucky gal to love this boy."

Before Crosby proposed back in 2018, he reportedly asked for Josh's permission to propose in a heartfelt phone call. Announcing the engagement in an Instagram post at the time, Josh gushed over the couple, and said he "couldn't be more proud, more moved, or more relieved."

RELATED VIDEO: James Brolin Says Son Josh 'Dropped Everything' When His Daughter Was Born

"My little girl's getting married, asked by a guy whom I adore. Imagine that? A guy who I have a strong feeling will look after her best interests, keep her heart safe," Josh gushed. "Congratulations you two."

Fast forward nearly two years to the wedding day, and Josh's deep, sentimental emotions have only grown. Describing himself as "ripped apart" the morning after the wedding, Josh emphasized how struck he felt in the moment by the blessings and mysteries of life.