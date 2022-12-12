Josh Brolin and Wife Kathryn Celebrate 'Power Naps and Power Poses' in Rare Photo with Daughters

Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd Brolin share daughters Chapel Grace, 23 months, and Westlyn Rain, 4, and the actor is also dad to daughter Eden, 28, and son Trevor, 34, with ex Alice Adair

Published on December 12, 2022 02:01 PM
Josh Brolin
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Josh Brolin's little girls are growing up!

The rare family photo wife Kathryn Boyd Brolin, 35, shared on Instagram Sunday shows the proud parents trying to get a family photo with daughters Chapel Grace — who will celebrate her second birthday on Christmas — and Westlyn Rain, 4.

"Power naps and power poses. ✨," she captioned the shot, which appears to be from a trip the couple took in September celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary.

Standing in a domed space with floor-to-ceiling windows, the Deadpool 2 actor, 54, holds Westlyn, who poses with her arms stretched out as Kathryn does beside them. Closer to the camera, Chapel lies on the floor sleeping in a sherpa sweater with a mess of curls across her forehead.

Josh and Kathryn tied the knot in September 2016. The actor also has two adult children — daughter Eden, 28, and son Trevor, 34 — from his first marriage to actress Alice Adair.

In May, the actor celebrated as Eden tied the knot with her husband Cameron Crosby after nearly three years together. Josh announced his daughter's nuptials with a heartfelt post, sharing on Instagram that he was in "awe" after the ceremony.

Sharing a photo of the pair driving a car together on the big day, with the Yellowstone star smiling in her wedding dress and Josh wearing a cowboy hat and suit, the Outer Range actor wrote a lengthy reflection on the new milestone in the family's life.

"When your daughter gets married it all shows up: the memories, a life lived (or not), and how certain relationships resonate," he wrote.

Josh Brolin Shares a Heartfelt Reflection After His Daughter Eden's Wedding: "I Am So Grateful" https://www.instagram.com/p/CdEU1ocPTnN/
Josh Brolin/instagram

The wedding also led Josh to reflect on the experience of watching his older children build lives while still raising his young ones.

"I am so grateful for this time and this place to be able to have this time on," Josh wrote. "I have little kids to raise again, entire lives to monitor and be sensitive to."

Josh also shared how much it meant to him to still be an active parent in Eden's life, and get to spend such an important day right by her side.

"I didn't grow old and go off to Italy. I stayed and walked my daughter over a grassy countryside to a commitment — a groom with tears falling down his cheeks — and I melted with it, into it," Josh wrote.

