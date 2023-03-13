Josh Brolin and Wife Kathryn's Daughters Show Off Adorable Butterfly Face Paint in Rare Photo

Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd Brolin's little girls shared a sweet moment this weekend.

Daughters Chapel Grace, 2, and Westlyn Rain, 4, stood side by side, smiling with their faces painted like butterflies. Westlyn wore a purple dress with a sequin heart on the front and had butterfly wings and a flower crown to go with her outfit, while Chapel wore a long-sleeved floral dress and boots and had her curly hair free.

"It was a good weekend indeed," Kathryn captioned the photo, shared to her Instagram Story Sunday.

Josh Brolin Instagram

In December, the couple shared their funny attempt at a family photo on Instagram.

"Power naps and power poses. ✨," Kathryn captioned the shot, which appeared to be from a trip the couple took in September celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary.

Standing in a domed space with floor-to-ceiling windows, the Deadpool 2 actor, 55, held Westlyn, who posed with her arms stretched out as Kathryn did the same pose beside them. Closer to the camera, Chapel lay on the floor sleeping in a sherpa sweater with a mess of curls across her forehead.

Josh and Kathryn tied the knot in September 2016. The actor also has two adult children — daughter Eden, 29, and son Trevor, 34 — from his first marriage to actress Alice Adair.

The wedding also led Josh to reflect on the experience of watching his older children build lives while still raising his young ones.

"I am so grateful for this time and this place to be able to have this time on," Josh wrote. "I have little kids to raise again, entire lives to monitor and be sensitive to."

Josh also shared how much it meant to him to still be an active parent in Eden's life, and get to spend such an important day right by her side.

"I didn't grow old and go off to Italy. I stayed and walked my daughter over a grassy countryside to a commitment — a groom with tears falling down his cheeks — and I melted with it, into it," Josh wrote.