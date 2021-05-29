Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn Brolin are also parents to Chapel Grace, who was born on Christmas

Josh Brolin Uses Daughter Westlyn's Toilet While Potty Training Her: 'The Power of Example'

Josh Brolin is pulling out all the stops to potty train his toddler!

The Avengers: Endgame actor, 53, shared a series of photos on Instagram Friday of himself with his daughter Westlyn Reign.

In the first snap, Josh sits on the 2-year-old's small pink toilet with his pants around his ankles, demonstrating to the little one how she should use it.

"There's nothing like the power of example. 🤘" he captioned the post.

The second photo appears to show the father-daughter duo sharing a silly moment, with Josh laying on the floor making a goofy face while Westlyn's back is to the camera.

Josh and his wife Kathryn Brolin announced Westlyn's birth in November 2018, with the actor sharing a video of his then-newborn baby girl fast asleep. They welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Chapel Grace, on Christmas.

Kathryn announced her pregnancy with the couple's second child in July, sharing a photo of herself baring her baby bump while posing outdoors with Westlyn.

"The Brolins are a growin' !!" the entrepreneur wrote on Instagram. "Our little December babe is on the way ...🌱"

Josh left a cheeky comment on his wife's post, writing, "Wow. That's amazing! Congratula ... wait ... WHAT?!?!"

"Chapel Grace Brolin Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20 Our little Christmas evening angel," the new mom shared on Instagram two days after Chapel was born.

"Everywhere we have traveled the one place Kathryn and I found a great solace in were chapels. Not being particularly religious but a God feeling has heavily inundated our lives and chapels have always been sanctuaries where we felt connectedly free to gives thanks. Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt," the father of four explained of his daughter's name on Instagram.