Josh Brolin Shares Rare Photo of Dad James with Daughter Westlyn at Her First Dance Recital

Josh Brolin is a proud papa!

On Sunday, the Dune actor, 55, posted a series of adorable photos of his daughter Westlyn Rain's first dance recital on his Instagram Story. In the photos, Westlyn, 4, wears a purple, sparkly leotard with fringe and black patent leather shoes. "So proud of my little girl on her first dance recital 🎉🎉💎💎❤️️," he wrote across one picture.

The star shares daughters Westlyn and Chapel Grace, 2, with wife Kathryn Boyd Brolin, 35.

Brolin also shared a sweet photo of Westlyn and daughter Chapel with both of their grandfathers. Brolin's father, James Brolin, 82, carries Chapel while Kathryn's father, Britt Boyd, holds Westlyn. "Grandpa(s) love," Brolin captioned the photo.

Although Brolin and his wife Kathryn are notoriously private about their kids, the pair shared their funny attempt at a family photo on Instagram in December.

"Power naps and power poses. ✨," Kathryn captioned the shot, which appeared to be from a trip the couple took in September celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary.

Brolin and Kathryn tied the knot in September 2016. The actor also has two adult children — daughter Eden, 29, and son Trevor, 34 — from his first marriage to actress Alice Adair.

The wedding also led Brolin to reflect on the experience of watching his older children build lives while still raising his young ones.

"I am so grateful for this time and this place to be able to have this time on," he wrote. "I have little kids to raise again, entire lives to monitor and be sensitive to."

Brolin also shared how much it meant to him to still be an active parent in Eden's life, and get to spend such an important day right by her side.

"I didn't grow old and go off to Italy. I stayed and walked my daughter over a grassy countryside to a commitment — a groom with tears falling down his cheeks — and I melted with it, into it," he wrote.