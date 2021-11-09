Josh Brolin Celebrates Daughter Westlyn's 3rd Birthday with Rare Family Photo: 'I Love You Deeply'

"You are your own firework already," said Josh Brolin, who is also dad to older children Eden and Trevor

Josh Brolin is in awe of his "sweet" daughter.

The Dune actor, 53, shared a photo on Instagram of himself smiling with wife Kathryn and their two daughters Westlyn Reign and Chapel Grace (who turns 1 year old this Christmas) in honor of Westlyn's 3rd birthday. In the photo, Brolin wears a blue bow in his hair as his girls are dressed in Frozen costumes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy #3 my sweet little love girl," writes Brolin, who is also dad to older kids Eden, 27, and Trevor, 33, from his previous marriage to actress Alice Adair.

"Your Frozen obsession is now our glee," he continues. "To see you today, the eyes lit like lighthouse beams, enlivens everyone around you. You are your own firework already. Honored to even just be a witness to who you are and who you already are growing into. I love you, deeply. Truck driver Daddy love. Miss you Trev and Eden."

Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming Mom, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to PEOPLE about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.

josh brolin Credit: Josh Brolin/Instagram

Announcing their second child's birth last December, Kathryn wrote on Instagram, "Chapel Grace Brolin Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20 Our little Christmas evening angel."

The father of four also explained of his daughter's name on Instagram: "Everywhere we have traveled the one place Kathryn and I found a great solace in were chapels. Not being particularly religious but a God feeling has heavily inundated our lives and chapels have always been sanctuaries where we felt connectedly free to gives thanks. Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt."

Celebrating Kathryn's birthday last month, Brolin wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her with their daughters, "Birthday girl. Yesterday I witnessed the outpouring of love for you, and the grace and appreciation with which you took it."