Josh Brolin Shares Rare Photo Of His 2 Adult Children: 'I Love You Both So Much'

Josh Brolin is one proud dad!

On Friday, the 53-year-old actor shared a rare photo on Instagram of himself with his two adult children, Trevor Brolin and Eden Brolin, whom he shares with ex-wife Alice Adair.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My girl and my boy (@edenbrolin & @funtonofun) who jump started my heart almost 33 years ago and has kept me real, kept me true, and has shown me what a diamond asset humility is," the Avengers: Endgame star wrote in the caption of his post. "I love you both so much. ❤️❤️."

In the comments section, the actor's wife Kathryn Brolin — with whom he shares two young daughters — commented, "Biggest hearts I know right there. All three of them. ❤️."

Both Trevor, 32, and Eden, 27, have both followed in their father's famous footsteps, as Trevor is an actor and producer, while Eden is an actress, according to their respective IMDB pages.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Late last year, Josh became a father of four when he and Kathryn, 33, welcomed their second child together, a baby girl, on Christmas. "Chapel Grace Brolin Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20 Our little Christmas evening angel," Kathryn shared on Instagram at the time.

"Everywhere we have traveled the one place Kathryn and I found a great solace in were chapels," Josh wrote in his own Instagram post. "Not being particularly religious but a God feeling has heavily inundated our lives and chapels have always been sanctuaries where we felt connectedly free to gives thanks."

"Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt," he added.

RELATED VIDEO: James Brolin Says Son Josh 'Dropped Everything' When His Daughter Was Born

Previously in 2018, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Westlyn Reign Brolin.

"Dearest Ladies and Gentlemen, I would like to introduce our little girl Westlyn Reign Brolin (Bean)," Josh wrote alongside a video showing the newborn sound asleep. "Mama Kathryn was stellar during this miracle birth and Bean is a flawless gem through and through."

"We are blessed to the core and appreciate so much the love and support during this pregnancy from ALL who have partaken in our journey, directly and/or indirectly," he added.