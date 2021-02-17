A California Christmas Stars Josh & Lauren Swickard Expecting First Child: 'Dream Come True'

The pair will welcome a baby girl later this year

Josh and Lauren Swickard are expanding their family.

On Tuesday, the A California Christmas costars and real-life couple revealed that they are expecting their first child together — a baby girl — later this year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lauren shared an Instagram photograph of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test as her husband planted a kiss on her stomach, alongside two pictures of herself cradling her growing baby bump.

"@joshswickard and I have kept this secret long enough. Our dream come true. Baby girl, we can't wait to meet you! 6 weeks until you're here!!! We love you SO MUCH! 💕🌸💐," Lauren wrote, adding the hashtags, "#33weekspregnant," "#secretsout," and "#babygirl."

On his own Instagram account, Josh shared the same image, writing, "#GIRLDAD so excited for this next chapter of life …. @laurenswickard let's gooooo!!!!!!!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple, who met while playing love interests in Netflix's Roped, tied the knot in July 2019 after announcing their engagement at the end of 2018.

RELATED VIDEO: Baby Tries Chocolate for First Time

Following the couple's announcement this week, Josh and Lauren both appeared virtually on Access Hollywood to talk about their exciting baby news.

After showing off her baby bump, Lauren told the outlet that it has been the couple's "little secret for the last eight months."

"I have about six weeks left of the pregnancy, so we're almost there," she said.

Adding, "We actually were pregnant during the filming of A California Christmas," Josh began to chime in before his wife took over and quipped, "It happened during the filming of A California Christmas."